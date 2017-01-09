Featured Articles

Campus News

707 degrees awarded at fall graduation

Reporting and photography by Brendan Wynne and Jeanette Perry"It's exciting. I'm excited. A little … [Read More...]

Faculty panel to discuss practice of liberal arts education

A panel of seven professors, one from each college, will come together for a discussion titled … [Read More...]

Alpha Kappa Alpha hosts Chipotle fundraiser

Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority is having a fundraiser at Chipotle from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. All patrons … [Read More...]

Provost leaving; to become provost at UNT-Dallas

In a memo distributed to the campus community Dec. 7, Provost Betty Stewart announced her … [Read More...]

Student motivation, involvement dwindling

Three weeks.Only three weeks until the long anticipated semester break graces the presence of … [Read More...]

Seniors set to present documentaries

While many students prepare for their final exams by spending extra time in the library, or putting … [Read More...]

Theater finishes up production of A Christmas Carol

The theater department put on its last performance of A Christmas Carol Dec. 3.  Ellanor Collins, … [Read More...]

Elementary school choirs sing at Fantasy of Lights

Lights are on, get them ready. On the steps, at Hardin. It's a cute little sight, the … [Read More...]

Arts + Entertainment

Camp Chaparral: A hidden gem

Substantial entertainment is a rarity in Wichita Falls, particularly for international students that … [Read More...]

Student-produced one-act plays end spring semester

Seven theater seniors wrapped up their spring semester with student-produced one-act plays on April … [Read More...]

REVIEW:Theater presents two weekends of student-produced one-act plays

As part of requirements for graduation, seven theater seniors individually produced one-act plays … [Read More...]

‘Lysistrata’ brings comic relief to audience

The second showing of "Lysistrata" on gave students a story about a group of women who want to deny … [Read More...]

Cast joins 40 for a meet and greet

Roughly 40 students joined the Arts and Literature Society and the cast of Lysistrata for a … [Read More...]

Sports

Athletic careers ending too soon

Multiple college careers with possible promising futures have come to an end too often. Injuries, … [Read More...]

Football’s journey to the playoffs

Three seconds.In just three seconds, the team thought its season was over. The game against Eastern … [Read More...]

Kappa Alpha Order wins Greek League championship

Recreational Sports League included the Greek League Championship, where Kappa Alpha Order beat … [Read More...]

Mustangs trample Falcons

Fans were treated to a dominating performance at this year’s Homecoming game. The Mustangs routed … [Read More...]

Mustangs beat UT Permian Basin in Homecoming game

MSU’s Homecoming game against UT Permian Basin on Oct. 29 proved to be a chance of redemption for … [Read More...]

Men’s soccer runner-up in Heartland Conference championship

MENThe men closed out the final regular season ranked 11 in the National Soccer Coaches Association … [Read More...]

Campus Voice

Getting my degree: take two

When I started college, I was an 18-year-old who had no idea what I wanted to do. I knew I loved … [Read More...]

Abuse is abuse

Physical abuse covers anything where there is bodily harm being inflicted upon another person. This … [Read More...]

New stadium should not be top priority

OUR VIEW: The $50 million comprehensive campaign money should go toward other priorities before a … [Read More...]

‘Thieves’ stole my pride

You never know how you are going to handle something until you are put in that situation. In the … [Read More...]

