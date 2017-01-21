Featured Articles

Campus News

Ghost Light Project stresses inclusion

Deep in the roots of theater tradition, it has been customary for theater students to leave a single … [Read More...]

Few attend inauguration watch party

The inauguration watch party was anything but a party —with 96 chairs available, most were empty … [Read More...]

Stampede Week offers s’mores, cocoa, and crafts

Stampede Week offers different activities for students to take advantage of during the first week of … [Read More...]

Second Polar Plunge Jan. 28

For the second year in a row, Special Olympics Texas will host its Polar Plunge at the Wellness … [Read More...]

More than 150 attend waffle night

The housing staff hosted a late night waffles session in Sunwatcher Clubhouse on Jan. 16 at 9 … [Read More...]

Poll shows students ‘not excited’ for Trump’s presidency

As President Barack Obama ties loose ends around the White House office, President-elect Donald … [Read More...]

707 degrees awarded at fall graduation

On Dec. 17, 2016, 707 students walked the stage at Kay Yeager Coliseum and received what they've … [Read More...]

Faculty panel to discuss practice of liberal arts education

A panel of seven professors, one from each college, will come together for a discussion titled … [Read More...]

Arts + Entertainment

Camp Chaparral: A hidden gem

Substantial entertainment is a rarity in Wichita Falls, particularly for international students that … [Read More...]

Student-produced one-act plays end spring semester

Seven theater seniors wrapped up their spring semester with student-produced one-act plays on April … [Read More...]

REVIEW:Theater presents two weekends of student-produced one-act plays

As part of requirements for graduation, seven theater seniors individually produced one-act plays … [Read More...]

‘Lysistrata’ brings comic relief to audience

The second showing of "Lysistrata" on gave students a story about a group of women who want to deny … [Read More...]

Cast joins 40 for a meet and greet

Roughly 40 students joined the Arts and Literature Society and the cast of Lysistrata for a … [Read More...]

Sports

Athletic administrators work to improve athletic departments GPA

To improve the cumulative GPA for all 312 student-athlete members of the athletic department, … [Read More...]

Athletic careers ending too soon

Multiple college careers with possible promising futures have come to an end too often. Injuries, … [Read More...]

Football’s journey to the playoffs

Three seconds.In just three seconds, the team thought its season was over. The game against Eastern … [Read More...]

Kappa Alpha Order wins Greek League championship

Recreational Sports League included the Greek League Championship, where Kappa Alpha Order beat … [Read More...]

Mustangs trample Falcons

Fans were treated to a dominating performance at this year’s Homecoming game. The Mustangs routed … [Read More...]

Mustangs beat UT Permian Basin in Homecoming game

MSU’s Homecoming game against UT Permian Basin on Oct. 29 proved to be a chance of redemption for … [Read More...]

Campus Voice

RHA hopes to make change on campus

If you’ve been on campus for a while now and you hear “Residence Hall Association” and immediately … [Read More...]

Inauguration important no matter the vote

OUR VIEW: No matter who you voted for, it's important to wish for our country's success, regardless … [Read More...]

Make the most of spring semester

It is with great honor that I welcome everyone back on behalf of Midwestern State’s student body. I … [Read More...]

Getting my degree: take two

When I started college, I was an 18-year-old who had no idea what I wanted to do. I knew I loved … [Read More...]

