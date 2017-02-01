Featured Articles

Campus News

Faculty forum ‘brings clarity to liberal arts identity’

The panel, "Implementing a Liberal Arts Education; Moving from concept to practice," which was held … [Read More...]

Access to drinking water is a human right

The Office of Student Development and Orientation hosted a watch-in documentary, American Divided: … [Read More...]

Special Olympics profits from Polar Plunge success

More than 100 people took on the Polar Plunge Jan. 28 at Bruce & Graciela Redwine Student … [Read More...]

Dakota Access Pipeline is more than just a Native American issue

Students gathered in the Clark Student Center Comanche room as they waited for Syreeta Greene’s … [Read More...]

Super Bowl 51 watch parties to be held on Feb. 5

The Clark Student Center and University Programming Board, alongside the Residence Hall Association, … [Read More...]

Heap of Birds explains meaning behind art

The opening reception of “Secrets in Life and Death” by multi-disciplinary Arapaho and … [Read More...]

Exec order has minimal impact on MSU students

As the nations of the world made their responses to U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order … [Read More...]

WFISD and MSU collaborate to hold MacGyver Fair

The Wichita Falls Independent School District and MSU came together on Jan. 26 for the MacGyver Fair … [Read More...]

Arts + Entertainment

Camp Chaparral: A hidden gem

Substantial entertainment is a rarity in Wichita Falls, particularly for international students that … [Read More...]

Student-produced one-act plays end spring semester

Seven theater seniors wrapped up their spring semester with student-produced one-act plays on April … [Read More...]

REVIEW:Theater presents two weekends of student-produced one-act plays

As part of requirements for graduation, seven theater seniors individually produced one-act plays … [Read More...]

‘Lysistrata’ brings comic relief to audience

The second showing of "Lysistrata" on gave students a story about a group of women who want to deny … [Read More...]

Cast joins 40 for a meet and greet

Roughly 40 students joined the Arts and Literature Society and the cast of Lysistrata for a … [Read More...]

Sports

Athletes and coaches strive to succeed in post-season play

In collegiate sports one of the most common, realistic goal for any coach or player is to get to … [Read More...]

Athletic administrators work to improve athletic departments GPA

To improve the cumulative GPA for all 312 student-athlete members of the athletic department, … [Read More...]

Athletic careers ending too soon

Multiple college careers with possible promising futures have come to an end too often. Injuries, … [Read More...]

Football’s journey to the playoffs

Three seconds.In just three seconds, the team thought its season was over. The game against Eastern … [Read More...]

Kappa Alpha Order wins Greek League championship

Recreational Sports League included the Greek League Championship, where Kappa Alpha Order beat … [Read More...]

Mustangs trample Falcons

Fans were treated to a dominating performance at this year’s Homecoming game. The Mustangs routed … [Read More...]

Campus Voice

Liberal arts education changes society

A hush fell over the room in Legacy Hall as Todd Giles, associate professor of English, began his … [Read More...]

Student safety takes precedent over executive order

OUR VIEW: The "Muslim ban" has been mislabeled for a reason: it is discriminatory in underlying … [Read More...]

What it is like being a Christian in college

Being a Christian in college is not always easy. My whole life, my faith has been the central piece … [Read More...]

Gender inequality still a real problem

OUR VIEW: The women in the women's march had reasons to protest, despite criticism on social … [Read More...]

