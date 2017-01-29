Featured Articles

Campus News

WFISD and MSU collaborate to hold MacGyver Fair

The Wichita Falls Independent School District and MSU came together on Jan. 26 for the MacGyver Fair … [Read More...]

P.R.I.D.E. holds first meeting to discuss coming events and concerns for the group

The first meeting for People Respecting Identity Diversity for Everyone, or P.R.I.D.E., met today at … [Read More...]

Gallery brings awareness to city and Native American history

The opening reception for Secrets in Life and Death, by Cheyenne and Arapaho artist Hock Aye VI … [Read More...]

UPB hosts bingo night

The University Programing Board held its semester bingo night Jan. 18. Students got the chance to … [Read More...]

202 attend Women’s March on The Falls

People of the Texoma area gathered in Wichita Falls early Saturday morning to take place in the … [Read More...]

New club encourages ‘seeing different perspectives’

Driving down Seymour Road, one-story brick houses and white picket-fenced neighborhoods lining the … [Read More...]

Artist-Lecture Series concludes with rePercussion

The Artist-Lecture Series concluded this past week as rePercussion, a progressive percussion duo … [Read More...]

BSM celebrates the new semester through game night

Approximately 100 people attended the Baptist Student Ministry game night on Jan. 20 at the Baptist … [Read More...]

Arts + Entertainment

Camp Chaparral: A hidden gem

Substantial entertainment is a rarity in Wichita Falls, particularly for international students that … [Read More...]

Student-produced one-act plays end spring semester

Seven theater seniors wrapped up their spring semester with student-produced one-act plays on April … [Read More...]

REVIEW:Theater presents two weekends of student-produced one-act plays

As part of requirements for graduation, seven theater seniors individually produced one-act plays … [Read More...]

‘Lysistrata’ brings comic relief to audience

The second showing of "Lysistrata" on gave students a story about a group of women who want to deny … [Read More...]

Cast joins 40 for a meet and greet

Roughly 40 students joined the Arts and Literature Society and the cast of Lysistrata for a … [Read More...]

Sports

Athletes and coaches strive to succeed in post-season play

In collegiate sports one of the most common, realistic goal for any coach or player is to get to … [Read More...]

Athletic administrators work to improve athletic departments GPA

To improve the cumulative GPA for all 312 student-athlete members of the athletic department, … [Read More...]

Athletic careers ending too soon

Multiple college careers with possible promising futures have come to an end too often. Injuries, … [Read More...]

Football’s journey to the playoffs

Three seconds.In just three seconds, the team thought its season was over. The game against Eastern … [Read More...]

Kappa Alpha Order wins Greek League championship

Recreational Sports League included the Greek League Championship, where Kappa Alpha Order beat … [Read More...]

Mustangs trample Falcons

Fans were treated to a dominating performance at this year’s Homecoming game. The Mustangs routed … [Read More...]

Campus Voice

Gender inequality still a real problem

OUR VIEW: The women in the women's march had reasons to protest, despite criticism on social … [Read More...]

Life is a ‘dependent variable,’ make the most of it

Many say that we become the product of our life experiences, but I believe that ultimately we are … [Read More...]

Freshman should get involved

I hate to sound cliché, but getting involved on campus is a vital part of the college experience, … [Read More...]

RHA hopes to make change on campus

If you’ve been on campus for a while now and you hear “Residence Hall Association” and immediately … [Read More...]

