Campus News

Senior claims victory in pool tournament

The crowd went ecstatic as Jacob Contreras, accounting senior, sank the 8-ball and claimed victory … [Read More...]

Student turns lifestyle into career

From bodybuilding to school work to making YouTube videos for the world to see, Avery Whaite, mass … [Read More...]

Students rally against executive order

Students gathered at the Jesse W. Rogers Promenade, or Mustangs Walk, the afternoon of Feb. 1 to … [Read More...]

Study abroad meetings inform students about the program

Midwestern State’s study abroad program holds four meetings per year to inform students about the … [Read More...]

Faculty forum ‘brings clarity to liberal arts identity’

The panel, "Implementing a Liberal Arts Education; Moving from concept to practice," which was held … [Read More...]

Access to drinking water is a human right

The Office of Student Development and Orientation hosted a watch-in documentary, American Divided: … [Read More...]

Special Olympics profits from Polar Plunge success

More than 100 people took on the Polar Plunge Jan. 28 at Bruce & Graciela Redwine Student … [Read More...]

Dakota Access Pipeline is more than just a Native American issue

Students gathered in the Clark Student Center Comanche room as they waited for Syreeta Greene’s … [Read More...]

Arts + Entertainment

Camp Chaparral: A hidden gem

Substantial entertainment is a rarity in Wichita Falls, particularly for international students that … [Read More...]

Student-produced one-act plays end spring semester

Seven theater seniors wrapped up their spring semester with student-produced one-act plays on April … [Read More...]

REVIEW:Theater presents two weekends of student-produced one-act plays

As part of requirements for graduation, seven theater seniors individually produced one-act plays … [Read More...]

‘Lysistrata’ brings comic relief to audience

The second showing of "Lysistrata" on gave students a story about a group of women who want to deny … [Read More...]

Cast joins 40 for a meet and greet

Roughly 40 students joined the Arts and Literature Society and the cast of Lysistrata for a … [Read More...]

Sports

Athletes and coaches strive to succeed in post-season play

In collegiate sports one of the most common, realistic goal for any coach or player is to get to … [Read More...]

Athletic administrators work to improve athletic departments GPA

To improve the cumulative GPA for all 312 student-athlete members of the athletic department, … [Read More...]

Athletic careers ending too soon

Multiple college careers with possible promising futures have come to an end too often. Injuries, … [Read More...]

Football’s journey to the playoffs

Three seconds.In just three seconds, the team thought its season was over. The game against Eastern … [Read More...]

Kappa Alpha Order wins Greek League championship

Recreational Sports League included the Greek League Championship, where Kappa Alpha Order beat … [Read More...]

Campus Voice

Liberal arts education changes society

A hush fell over the room in Legacy Hall as Todd Giles, associate professor of English, began his … [Read More...]

Student safety takes precedent over executive order

OUR VIEW: The "Muslim ban" has been mislabeled for a reason: it is discriminatory in underlying … [Read More...]

What it is like being a Christian in college

Being a Christian in college is not always easy. My whole life, my faith has been the central piece … [Read More...]

Gender inequality still a real problem

OUR VIEW: The women in the women's march had reasons to protest, despite criticism on social … [Read More...]

