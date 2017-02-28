Peña, Warren know how to get things done

by

OUR VIEW: Although all candidates would make a valiant effort, we feel Maria Peña and Jacob Warren would make the most successful SGA president and vice president, respectively.

Both Maria Peña and Jacob Warren have been involved with SGA for the majority of their time at the university, and know the difficulties students have getting their voices heard on campus. Having Peña and Warren at the helm is our best bet for a successful student government.

Although fellow presidential candidate Kendall Nelms wouldn’t make an incapable president, we believe Peña is the better choice. She has been a leader on campus since she began calling herself a Mustang. We respect her experience and clear vision, making her determined and capable for the tasks ahead of her.

Warren shares Peña’s goals of an inclusive student body and has been involved with SGA since the fall of his freshman year. He has since excelled in multiple leadership positions across campus.

Equipped with ample experience and clear, determined goals, Peña and Warren will not only use SGA to bolster other organizations, but return the power to the students.