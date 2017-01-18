Inauguration important no matter the vote

by

OUR VIEW: No matter who you voted for, it’s important to wish for our country’s success, regardless of the President.

As the presidential inauguration date draws closer, part of the country will be donning their Make America Great Again hats and celebrating the induction of our President-elect Donald Trump. The other part will be watching solemnly, saying goodbye to President Obama and wishing that anyone else were taking his place — or not watching the inauguration at all, protesting our President-elect in a simple way.

Many anti-Trump voters have posted their opinions of him on social media, stating that they hope he fails miserably as our next President. They believe he will set our country back in terms of social issues, health care reform, and foreign policies. It’s even been posted that some wish he will be one of the few Presidents to be assassinated.

We believe that while everyone is entitled to their opinion on Trump, the inauguration is still important to watch. It doesn’t matter who you voted for — Donald Trump is going to be the 45th President of the United States, and to wish him ill will in his presidency is to wish for our country to fail.

It is time for the country to unite as a collective whole, even if your personal views don’t align with Trump. Those who didn’t vote for him, don’t support him, or just strongly dislike him in general can unite with those who do by hoping he will pleasantly surprise the country throughout the next four years. We all want what we believe is best for our great country — we just think this is achieved in different ways.