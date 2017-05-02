Finals Frenzy returns with Comic-Con theme

by

Between all the last minute cram sessions and the late night food runs, students can take a much needed break from the books by attending silent movies, yoga, painting and puppy-petting-parties. The University Programming Board members is hosting it’s semi-annual event, Finals Frenzy from April 30- May 12, to alleviate some of the academic stress finals bring.

Taylor Dinkins, chair of UPB, assistant coordinator of student activities and business sophomore, said it’s the last big event of the semester and its purpose is to help students de-stress for finals.

“It’s the last big event of the semester so we like to go all out,” she said. “We do this to help students take a break from the madness of finals. Also, we bring in different vendors and try to relate the activities to our specific theme. This year’s theme is ‘Comic Con’ and will include a photo booth, laser tag arena, face painting, costumes contest, and a gaming truck.”

According to Dinkins, UPB is responsible for providing entertainment for students. Final Frenzy, funded by student fees, includes activities such as laser tag, face painting, a gaming truck, piñatas and more.

“All events put on by the University Programming Board are free to all students at the university,” she said. “Our responsibility is to provide entertainment for the students. We organize events such as Stampede Week, Family Day, Homecoming and of course Finals Frenzy.”

In addition, Dinkins said the event is to help students take some time to relax from all the studying finals require.

“It’s important to provide students with an event like this because as finals arise, so do our stress levels,” she said. “So it’s good to take some time to de-stress and get your mind off things, which is exactly what Finals Frenzy provides. It’s like a little study break, but twice more fun.”

John Smith, psychology junior, said he attends each semester and it’s the biggest help for him to relax for finals.

“I love the aspect of taking a break from school while at school,” he said. “It helps me to unwind and get out of study mode for awhile. I’ve always heard, ‘You don’t want to overstress yourself while studying,’ so I attend every semester and feel like Finals Frenzy is of the biggest contributors to de-stressing for finals. You just get to kick back and relax — it’s nice.”

In addition, Smith said while all the activities will be great, he’s looking forward to the gaming truck the most.

“There’s so many great activities and everything is free,” Smith said. “Last semester I really enjoyed making mugs, but I’m looking forward to the gaming truck this year. I’ve never really seen that at any other school, so I’m pretty excited. Also, the theme is perfect because I personally like anime and comics, so that’s a plus.”

According to Smith, if he’s not helping set up the event, he’s out enjoying himself.

“I try my best to help out when I can, but if I don’t need to then I just like to go have fun with my friends. There’s food, games, etc.,” he said. “It’s never been a disappointment, I absolutely love it.”

Kirsten Durr, sociology junior, said it’s amazing to see new faces come out and enjoy themselves.

“As someone that helps run the event, I love seeing new people come out and have fun right before the most stressful week there is,” she said. “Each semester I meet new people at the event, so it’s also a way to be social and make new friends.”

According to Durr, it’s satisfying to see all the work behind the event pay off.

“We literally start off with a piece of scratch paper and a list of ideas,” she said. “We work really hard to serve our students with fun events.”

Dinkins said she recommends all students to attend to enjoy some games, free food and prizes.

“We usually have a pretty big turnout each semester. It’s a lot of fun and students love it,” she said. “Plus, the organizers of the event work really hard to set everything up, so it’s great to see everyone come out and enjoy themselves. It’s reassuring that their hard work pays off. I highly recommend students to attend to play some games, win prizes and enjoy free food before finals week.”