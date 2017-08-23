The page you are looking for no longer exists. Perhaps you can return back to the site's homepage and see if you can find what you are looking for. Or, you can try finding it with the information below.
Pages:
- Advertising
- Archives
- Campus Watch Staff Manual
- Classifieds
- Contact
- Employee Circle Panel Grid
- Presidential Ponderings: A Few Minutes with University President Jesse Rogers
- Staff
- Wichitan Job Descriptions
- Wichitan Policies
- Work with us
- Publicity planning
Categories:
- A&E
- Feature
- Featured
- News
- Op-Ed
- Reporting class
- Satire
- Sports
- Uncategorized
- Web Exclusive
Authors:
- Abby Jetton (2)
- Adaobi Ezeodum (7)
- Ahla Cho (1)
- Aleisha Solorio (16)
- Alexis Gay (14)
- Allison Ashcraft (9)
- Alyssa Mitchell (9)
- Amy Clifton (4)
- Anastasia Reed (11)
- Andre Gonzalez (6)
- Andrea Mendoza Lespron (1)
- Arianna Davis (12)
- Arron Mercer (1)
- Ashley Gibbs (7)
- Austin Quintero (22)
- Avery Whaite (3)
- Aziza Lake (2)
- Blake Muse (3)
- Brandi Stroud (3)
- Brendan Wynne (19)
- Brent Deeb (11)
- Brianna Hall (1)
- Brianna Sheen (41)
- Bridget Reilly (7)
- Brittany Hill (2)
- Brittney Cottingham (96)
- Brooke Draper (3)
- Brooke Long (10)
- Bruce Brown (2)
- Bryson Petersen (1)
- Caden Burross (5)
- Caitlyn Cremeens (5)
- Caleb Martin (16)
- Caleb Sneath (7)
- cameron mcenturff (3)
- Camisha Johnson (2)
- Cedric Phillips (5)
- Chelsea Miller (1)
- Chris Collins (33)
- Chris Marten (8)
- Chris Norrie (4)
- Christian Oseguera (1)
- Claneisha Gomes (1)
- Cody Parish (12)
- Cody Samples (17)
- conner wolf (12)
- Connor Bennett (2)
- Cooper Miller (13)
- Cora Kuykendall (2)
- Cortney Wood (13)
- Courtney Betts (19)
- Courtney Gilder (17)
- Dakota Mize (10)
- Damian Atamenwan (82)
- Daniel Laudermilk (2)
- Darion Roberts (1)
- David Joseph (9)
- Dayton Chambers (1)
- Denush Vidanapathirana (1)
- Devon Doggett (3)
- Dewey Cooper (15)
- Dierrica Smith (8)
- Dominick Haskins (5)
- Dylan Hall (10)
- Dylan Pembroke (6)
- Eddie Miller (26)
- eddie naidicz (2)
- Edward Grisham (21)
- Elascha Davila-Hicks (8)
- Emily Carroll (12)
- Emily Richburg (1)
- Emily Simmons (11)
- Emma Labedis (5)
- emmanuella sagoe (1)
- eric luna (2)
- Erica Bourland (2)
- Erin Wrinkle (18)
- Ethan Metcalf (160)
- Faith Munoz (1)
- Felicia Svanehed (2)
- Garet Gill (1)
- Garrett Hutchinson (10)
- Gavin Belle (11)
- Gillian Jones (12)
- Greta Lazzarotto (8)
- Haleigh Wallace (4)
- Hannah Dean (1)
- Hannah Hofmann (7)
- Harley Warrick (17)
- Herbert McCullough (9)
- Hunter Porter (2)
- Jacklyn York (16)
- Jacob Smith (7)
- Jacqueline Gober (1)
- Jake Lanoux (3)
- Jared Tuilagi (5)
- Jasmine Jones (20)
- Jason Miller (1)
- Jeanette Perry (13)
- Jenna Horn (4)
- Jeromy Stacy (10)
- Jessalyn Castro (29)
- Jessica Cottingham (1)
- Joanna Gartman (2)
- Joanne Ortega (9)
- John Belovosky (1)
- john oleon (2)
- Jonathan Benyarko (2)
- Joseph Chretien (3)
- Justin Marquart (2)
- Kaja Salsman (22)
- Kara McIntyre (43)
- Katrina Prehoda (4)
- Kayla Medearis (1)
- Kayla Sims (19)
- Keandra Davis (7)
- kellie martin (2)
- Kelly Calame (2)
- Kelsey Purcell (13)
- kelsi renfro (1)
- Kharmyn Lewis (5)
- Kristen Gregg (7)
- Kristina Abeyta (10)
- Kristina Davidson (3)
- Lakaylah Arthur (2)
- Landry Russell (10)
- Lane Riggs (28)
- Lauren Roberts (43)
- Leah Bryce (9)
- Leonardo Gonzalez (5)
- Lowell Nash (11)
- Madison Stanfill (9)
- Makayla Burnham (1)
- Makenzie Anderson (4)
- Mallory Evangelista (4)
- Mandi Elrod (13)
- Mandy Saal (6)
- Mark Campbell (13)
- Matt Jobe (12)
- Matthew Swiger (6)
- Megan Fernandez (2)
- Mekala Conway (6)
- Melissa Laussmann (9)
- Mercy Yermo (9)
- Michaella O'Brien (1)
- Michelle Dickey (5)
- miguel jaime (15)
- Mirae Duncan (8)
- Miranda Neagle (3)
- Morgan Haire (11)
- Naomi Skinner (17)
- Natalie Burkhart (4)
- Natasha Chipangura (2)
- Nizhoni Terronez (8)
- Noah Fazekas (4)
- Orisia Williams (10)
- orlando fierro (1)
- Orlando Flores Jr. (89)
- Paden Lemons (4)
- Patrick German (9)
- Quaveien Thomas (1)
- Rachel Bingham (34)
- Rachel Johnson (29)
- Rebecca Jabr (1)
- Regan Benabides (1)
- Reginald Johnson II (2)
- Rhea Spencer (4)
- Rhonda Gibbs (1)
- Ricinda Turner (2)
- Robert Hillard (6)
- Robin Reid (10)
- Rodrigo Mireles (3)
- Roylyka Roache (1)
- Ruth Black (35)
- Rutth Mercado (9)
- Ryan Stoeltje (2)
- Ryane Hatten (6)
- Ryne Thacker (3)
- Sabrina Rodriguez (2)
- Sam Croft (2)
- Samantha Forester (23)
- Samantha Locke (1)
- Samuel Sutton (37)
- Sarah Graves (13)
- Sarah Long (14)
- Sarah Muschiol (9)
- Savanah Campbell (6)
- Savannah Rangel (2)
- Serah Welborn (14)
- Shelby Davis (6)
- Shelby Sawyer (1)
- Skye Hera (2)
- Skyler Warrick (8)
- Stan Kurunwune (1)
- Stefan Atanassov (6)
- Stephen Gomez (15)
- Talia Harris (2)
- Talor Kindig (1)
- Tarina Simon (2)
- Taylor Barnett (3)
- Taylor Courtney (5)
- Taylor Morrison (2)
- Taylor Warren (14)
- Terron McCullough (1)
- The Wichitan (434)
- Thomas Goad (6)
- Tolu Agunbiade (7)
- Topher McGehee (1)
- Treston Lacy (3)
- Tyler Manning (12)
- Vincent Lusk (5)
- Wadzanai Dzvurumi (8)
- Yareli Lora (5)
- yasmin persaud (4)
- Yolanda Torres (5)
- Yvette Ordonez (11)
- Zandra Lee (3)
- Zoie Flores (9)
Monthly:
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
Recent Posts:
- Comedian Orlando Baxter keeps the crowd laughing
- About 100 students watch sun at Sunwatcher
- Watch the eclipse on campus
- Students call MSU home
- Wichitan ‘bureau’ goes to London
- Fall sports just around the corner
- Budget shortfall causes ripple effect
- MSU battles $641,000 budget shortfall
- Lamb trades Hardin office for student center
- Administrators have eyes on growth
- New housing staff expect to bring changes
- Academic Success Center dissolved, tutor programs introduced
- Theater to present play before class starts
- Theaters, summer hits, and movies to come
- Volleyball team traveling to Argentina
- Amsterdam travel through my eyes
- Hello from across the pond
- Fifth campus sexual assault reported
- 685 graduate in spring
- Wichita Falls resembled a city ravaged by war
- Choosing a home away from home
- College is more than going to class
- Traditions contribute to campus life
- Which foreign language should you study?
- Greek life: More than you might think
- It’s more than just a color
- Liberal arts make MSU unique to Texas
- Board of Regents members raise parking fees, change housing plans
- Undergraduate research can jump start careers
- Sports continue to make history
- Social media connects students to campus
- Students: campus carry goes unnoticed
- Students weigh convenience and freedom when deciding where to live
- Surviving two jobs and being a full-time student
- PRIDE members host second annual drag show May 5
- New health sciences building prepares to break ground
- Birds in Art exhibition to open May 4
- Participate in undergrad research
- Social work senior goes ‘above and beyond’
- Living on campus gets students involved
- CGI: An important tool for filmmakers
- Wind ensemble performance, Fascinating Ribbons, wraps up Celebration of Scholarship
- Wichita Falls battles human, sex trafficking
- Cycling nationals was ‘almost poetic’
- The search for the best in town: Barbecue edition
- Higgins no longer housing resident
- Theater students showcase one-act plays
- Finals Frenzy returns with Comic-Con theme
- Women’s tennis clinches national tournament spot
- ‘La La Land’ sings and dances its way into hearts
- MSU phasing in brand extension
- BREAKING: Sexual assault in Killingsworth Hall
- Students, faculty show off research at Celebration of Scholarship
- Bolin lab named after former provost
- Rare Books Collection is used for research, but only by two students
- Moffett library hosts Food for Fines
- Travel drives student to see beyond hometown
- Take safety into your own hands
- Investigating new technology for printing on campus
- Students produce one-act plays
- Graduating senior to give commencement address
- Earth Day fair brings environmental awareness to campus
- Student brings passion for books to YouTube
- New mass communication building to open in the fall
- ‘Free Fire’ delivers laughs through violence
- Johnston named new provost
- Tennis advances to regionals
- To the girl who said, “NO”
- BREAKING: James Johnston, interim provost, named new provost
- Let’s talk about sex
- Don’t be shy: get out there
- Stop the stigma, start listening
- Sigma Alpha Epsilon to host charitable crawfish boil April 21
- Be more kind, less judgmental
- Search for provost narrows down candidates
- Sexual assault awareness for all, not just athletes
- 9/11 hate crime survivor gives strong message to college students: ‘You can end hate’
- Ex-football player charged with sexual assault
- German Prof: ‘Learning a foreign language can make you smarter’
- Summer employment fair on April 19
- Sexual assault: ‘It can happen to anyone’
- Zombies plague campus; annual event underway
- Clay wind chime craft allows students to relax
- Reasons why I love ’13 Reasons Why’
- BREAKING: Football player arrested for sexual assault
- Reading series presents students’ works, creativity on campus
- Design wind chimes at clay class April 18-19
- ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ creates interactive showing for students
- Learning on the field vs. learning in books
- Cycling team brings home 9th conference title
- Pat’s wins in the hunt for the best burger around
- Gold team wins annual Maroon vs. Gold game
- Dillard gets a new dean
- Short Term 12: a Netflix gem
- Language department to add Parseltongue
- Eli Young Band helps close out D&D concerts
- For sale: rocks, minerals and bismuth crystals
- Foreign languages department hosts trilingual café on April 10
- Moffett Movie Madness: Rocky Horror Picture Show
- Knives are tools to local business
Recent comments