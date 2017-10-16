Zumbathon raises money for BESO

by

The Bilingual Education Student Organization members held Zumbathon at Sikes Lake Center on Thursday, Oct. 12 to raise money to go to Texas Association for Bilingual Education conference.

“We go to a conference called TABE that helps us be better teachers and keeps us up to date with technology and the ways of teaching bilingually,” Demi Barron, bilingual education senior, said.

Barron says that BESO consists of 15 students that are all majoring in bilingual education.

“Raising money at the Zumbathon allows the students to attend workshops and network,” Patty Ramirez, bilingual education senior, said.

Thursday was the first time that the organization had held a Zumbathon.

“We hope a lot of people enjoy themselves, and we want this to be the start of a tradition,” Barron said.

Logann Ewers, radiology junior, attended the Zumbathon.

“I saw flyers on campus, and I attend the Zumba class on campus, so I heard about the Zumbathon that way,” Ewers said. “I am having a great time,” she added.

There was approximately 40 people in attendance at the Zumbathon and a $5 entry fee.