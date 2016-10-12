Women’s golf has high expections

by

The women’s golf team placed second in the West Texas A&M Invitational, they finished day two with a score of 320-299.

The team traveled to Amarillo where they played at Tascosa Country Club La Paloma Course. The Mustangs finished strong with a flourish over the final five holes, where they played at the par-seventy-two, 6,000-yard.

Out of 18 teams in the event, MSU finished second overall. They will travel to Dallas this weekend to compete in the Dallas Baptist Golf Classic.

“I was pleased with the outcome of our tournament, I’m very proud of how our girls played, especially at the very end of the tournament. This team has a lot of talent; I can’t wait to see how we end up this fall. I like the team we have, each tournament we seem to play better and better. Hopefully we can ride the momentum of the previous tournament into the Dallas Baptist classic,” Kellie Martin, mass communication senior, said.

The Mustangs have two tournaments left before the fall season will be coming to a close. The Oklahoma Intercollegiate will be the last tournament before the season is in the books.

“I feel we are in a different spot then we were in last year, I want to end our fall season on a good note. This is a great opportunity for us to get ready for the spring and to do that playing these tournaments will help our confidence. The fall is more of a rebuilding period and for making sure your team is getting ready for the spring. I just want our team to play the best as we can right now so the confidence we gained from the fall will be with us for the spring, because the spring is when it really matters,” Martin said.

The spring season for the Lady Mustangs will start to ramp up in Feb. The Lady Mustangs will have four tournaments in the spring before they begin the postseason Lone Star Conference tournament. Martin wants to make sure she leaves everything on the course as her senior season is about to begin.

“This is my last year of competing at a collegiate level, I just want to make sure there is no regrets after it’s all done. I plan on working very hard this offseason and I want to hit the course as much as I can. The three previous season I have end the season with questions about if I prepared myself the best way of putting myself in a position to win for myself and my teammates. This is my senior season I want to go out with a bang, I have to make sure I’m not questioning if I could have done everything right to put myself in a position to win,” Martin said.

The spring season will begin Feb. 13 to 14 in San Antonio, Texas. The Lady Mustangs will compete in the Rattler Invitational at the Dominion Country Club.