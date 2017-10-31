You are here: Home / News / Theater students perform the Reformation

Theater students perform the Reformation

October 31, 2017 by Leave a Comment

Autumn Dahl, theater senior, and Alex Collins, theater senior, perform in CSC. Photo by Elias Maki

After the theater students performed a scene about the Reformation, about 50 students gathered in Comanche Suits to attend the second half of the 500-Year Reformation presentation, including two panel discussions.

“One of the things we’re trying to promote with these round-table conversations is the memory of the Reformation—how it continues 500 years later to affect us in ways you wouldn’t even guess,” Tiffany Ziegler, assistant history professor, said.

On Oct. 31, 1517, Martin Luther is believed to have nailed 95 theses to the door of the All Saints’ Church. Luther’s criticism led to the split with the Roman Catholic Church which then lead to the birth of Protestantism.

Christian Love and Autumn Dahl, both theater students, perform the Reformation in Clark Student Center Oct. 31. Photo by Bradley Wilson

“Reformation 500 Celebration”

Keynote address: Brian Levack, “Luther’s Ninety-Five Theses and the Causes of the Reformation”

Faculty roundtable participants: Brian Levack, Yvonne Frank, Sharon Arnoult, Sally Henschel, Elizabeth Machunis-Masuoka, Peter Fields, Tiffany Ziegler, Matthew Luttrell, Dirk Lindemann, Nathan Jun, Donavan Irven

 

Filed Under: Campus, News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , ,

Speak Your Mind

*