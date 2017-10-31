Theater students perform the Reformation

by

After the theater students performed a scene about the Reformation, about 50 students gathered in Comanche Suits to attend the second half of the 500-Year Reformation presentation, including two panel discussions.

“One of the things we’re trying to promote with these round-table conversations is the memory of the Reformation—how it continues 500 years later to affect us in ways you wouldn’t even guess,” Tiffany Ziegler, assistant history professor, said.

On Oct. 31, 1517, Martin Luther is believed to have nailed 95 theses to the door of the All Saints’ Church. Luther’s criticism led to the split with the Roman Catholic Church which then lead to the birth of Protestantism.

“Reformation 500 Celebration”

Keynote address: Brian Levack, “Luther’s Ninety-Five Theses and the Causes of the Reformation”

Faculty roundtable participants: Brian Levack, Yvonne Frank, Sharon Arnoult, Sally Henschel, Elizabeth Machunis-Masuoka, Peter Fields, Tiffany Ziegler, Matthew Luttrell, Dirk Lindemann, Nathan Jun, Donavan Irven