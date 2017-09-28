Sunny smiles keep clouds away

by

Amiss the rain, stress of school and hardship of life, the sounds of laughter through red faces where one looked turns a cloudy day into a brighter one. Comedian Francisco Ramos preformed in front a crowd of around thirty-six people.

“It’s good to see people come when it was raining, or when they were stressed out and life criss,” Ruby Arriaga, coordinator of student activities and leader of the Hispanic Heritage Month committee said. “Seeing them relax and have a good time felt great.”

Ramos started the show with a little information about how he started as a comedian then engaged the crowd with a question if anyone was from out of the country. After a few people answered, the show began with Ramos turning his home and other’s into a joke. From learning to speak English, school, family life, relationships and even a touch of racial problems; Ramos kept the crowd engaged and laughing the whole hour. Ramos kept the crowd involved through show multiple times by pointing out stuff people did, say or what/how they answered his questions.

“I like how interactive it was,” Zaqucra Wallatce, junior, biology said. “I like the really ‘bad’ comedies and the likes.”

Ramos explained after the show that college performances with students are different than club shows with married couples so it’s helps him stay fresh and change up his show for every new event. He then went on to explain that comedians think differently than other people due to always looking for a joke, which came naturally to him all his life. Ramos encourages everyone to find something they like, work hard for it and worry about everything else after that because it will come.

“The World is always a better place when your happy,” Francisco said.