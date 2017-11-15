UPB hosts first StangsGiving Classic

University Programming Board members will be hosting their first StangsGiving Classic including a flag football game and a Thanksgiving feast. The StangsGiving Classic will be held on Nov.15 at 5 p.m. at the free play fields, and the feast will be held at the Legacy Multipurpose Room at 6:30 p.m.
“I’m looking forward to the StangsGiving Classic. This is the first year this event will be held and I’m excited for it. This is a great event to bring students together before a majority of us all leave for Thanksgiving break,” Adrian Cooper, history sophomore, said.
UPB will give away free T-shirts with teams that sign up.
“This event will be great for students who may not be able to go back home for Thanksgiving break. It gives them the opportunity to spend time with fellow students and have a Thanksgiving feast. The feast is the best part because it could introduce international students to an American holiday and it would be nice to see people of other cultures celebrating with us,” Marissa Wilson, business freshman, said.
A maximum of four co-ed teams will compete during the flag football game.
“I’m looking forward to the flag football game because I think it’ll be fun and if it goes right then the University Programming Board will continue to host this event each year,” Chris Tate, business senior, said.
The team that wins the tournament also wins a trophy for its accomplishments.
“I hope this event goes well. It would be nice to be able to come to this event each year because many people including me will not be going home for Thanksgiving break. So it is nice to be able to have some sort of Thanksgiving event,” Dalton Roehling, business sophomore, said.
