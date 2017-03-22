Stained glass class to continue March 25

by

Three Wichita Falls residents gathered at the Sikes Lake Center to begin creating their own unique Tiffany Copper Foil stained glass project on March 18, the first of the three sessions. The Continuing Education department offered the three-day class, taught by Cynthia Cummings, Clark Student Center special events coordinator, for $100 a person.

Cummings said the class is open for everyone, but not many students come because of the cost. Each session can hold up to eight participants.

“I’ve had a lot of students seem interested, but they just can’t afford it,” Cummings said.

Cummings offers free craft activities once a month in the Clark Student Center for students who can’t afford the stained glass session.

Cummings said she has been doing stained glass passionately for about 10 years now and teaching for nine. She plans on continuing to teach until people stop coming.

She said she enjoys teaching the art she fell in love with at just 16 years old.

“I was working on projects for 15 hours many days,” Cummings said.

Lorraine Parmer, Continuing Education administrative assistant, said this is the second time she has taken the Cummings’ class.

“It’s just beautiful. You start out with a piece of glass and end up with a piece of art,” Parmer said. “It’s the first thing I’ve ever made because I’m not a very crafty person.”

Parmer said she plans on taking more classes because she loves to see the final project.

“I would love to take the class. Stained glass is beautiful and it would be amazing to create it myself,” Haley Kelley, theater freshman, said. “I think making something so beautiful and unique would be worth the cost.”