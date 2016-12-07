Seniors set to present documentaries

by

While many students prepare for their final exams by spending extra time in the library, or putting in a few more hours in the lab, the graduating mass communication students have spent the entire semester producing one 15-minute documentary.

“You don’t find many areas of profession that require this particular kind of stress,” Hunter Davis-Overall, mass communication senior, said. “We started filming in early September, and began preparations even long before that, but when you really want to develop something great, you have no choice but to start so early.”

Davis-Overall, along with mass communication seniors Bruce Brown, Chris Marten and Conner Wolf, have been following street racers to cast a refreshing light on the sport when they present their documentary Dec. 16.

“What I want people to take away from our documentary is that street racing isn’t really what people see in movies, all the time,” Brown said. “It’s just people, like you and me, doing what they love. I know that I’ve learned so much by just getting the opportunity to follow, and document, everything that these guys have experienced, and if we’re able to share that experience with more people through this film, then we’ve succeeded.”

Mass communication seniors Cooper Miller, Dylan Pembroke, Courtney Gilder and Yazmin Persaud, will present the other documentary of the session, shedding light on small town life.

“It’s amazing what something as seemingly simple as a documentary can do,” Miller said. “In our case, we’re trying to inform to the audience about real small town life. From the old, outdated laws, to the artistic creativity that can flourish anywhere, we just to make the audience think.”

As the time for presentation rapidly approaches, the students say they feel that emotions are running high.

“We’re all in that weird state of anxious and excited,” Davis-Overall said. “When you’ve spent so much time on something, it becomes your baby. Then, all at once, you have to subject that baby to criticism and evaluation. I’m not really sure it’s the same with something like an essay or a test. You aren’t witnessing someone’s live before your eyes. You’re not turning it into an immortalized memory. We are, and I think that’s an incredible privilege.”