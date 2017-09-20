Selena movie for Hispanic Heritage Month

by

The Hispanic Heritage committee chose “Selena” to show on Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. in the Market Street Learning Commons Multipurpose room as part of Hispanic Heritage Month events.

“They felt that this particular idol is a great representative,” Ruby Arriaga, coordinator of student activities and leader of the Hispanic Heritage Month committee, said. “It shows the students a role model here in Texas that followed her dreams into becoming successful. We always show a movie for Hispanic Heritage Month because it’s a cultural, visual experience.”

Selena Quintanilla was a popular Mexican Tejano singer who captured many people’s hearts. She received many awards such as the “Best Female Vocalist of the Year” and “Performer of the Year” at the 1987 Tejano Music Awards and even won the Grammy Award for the “Best Mexican-American album” in 1993. The movie shows her early childhood, the way she got into the music industry and her rise to fame.

“We try to get a new movie to show,” said Arriaga. “Last year’s movie was ‘Pele’.”

Radiology sophomore, Javier Fuerte, said he attended last year’s event.

“From what I remember it was a pretty decent crowd that came out and attended,” Fuerte said.

“I think it is very important for the school to show Hispanic, and any culturally based, movies because this allows students to discover, learn, and to appreciate the culture,” Fuerte said. “It’s important as students to know about other countries, especially if we attend school with people who are from those countries.”

Education freshman, Katy Garcia, said she plans to attend the event.

“Selena is a big part of the Hispanic culture,” she said. “She united people of different cultures and broke barriers.”

“The movie showing is important because it brings Hispanic students together and more students would understand why Selena is a hero to the Hispanic culture,” Garcia said.