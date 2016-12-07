Moffett Library – A second home

by

It’s the week before finals and some students are making the library their second home. They are in complete lock-down mode, with their heads stuffed in their books as much as a turkey on Thanksgiving. Fortunately, students can rely on the services provided by the Moffett Library to help them maximize their study habits during this seemingly perennial week.

“The library is open 24-hours this week and we are hosting a number of unique activities, there are tons of students here engrossed in their books,” said media librarian Michelle Niebur.

Staff members are providing yoga, movies, as well as coloring and button making – all of which would be free of cost and open to all students.

“At the library we intend to help students wherever we can and we want to provide them with free and fun stress-relieving activities,” Niebur said.

Niebur smiled assuringly and said she takes pleasure in managing the provision of these services as she understands that students need alternative help sometimes.

“We are bringing in a renowned, helpful yoga instructor from Balance Yoga Studio in the area and this would be a great opportunity for students to capitalize on their resources,” Niebur said.

Students are flocking to the library in high numbers and some of them have a lot of praise for the second home it has provided them with.

“I’ve been to the library everyday this whole week. It’s one of the most convenient places for me to study, it helps me focus,” Finance and computer science senior Luca Lalor said.

Lalor expressed his appreciation for the libraries upcoming activities.

“I really like that they are providing the fun stress management activities such as yoga and movies. I’ll definitely try to go to one of them,” Lalor said.

Accounting and finance senior Kyle Davidson also said he believes the library is a convenient place to study.

“I go to the library about once a week unless I have tests, then I go much more. I find it a very convenient place to study,” Davidson said.

Before being distracted by the alluring smell of freshly brewed Starbuck’s coffee, Davidson elaborated on his infatuation for the library.

“There are less distractions there and it is motivating seeing other people studying. It also helps that there is a Starbucks,” said Davidson, as he dashes off to the coffee shop.

Nursing senior Alyssa Lyons jokingly said she believes the Library needs more free food and 24/7 therapy dogs to help her get through studying.

CALENDAR OF EVENTS