Kappa Sigma takes on 30th annual Box-a-Thon

As the chilly fall wind blew through campus last weekend, members of Kappa Sigma fraternity fought the cold to receive donations.

Kappa Sigma hosted its 30th annual Box-a-Thon fundraiser from Nov. 10-12 on the corner of Taft and Hampstead. The members were encouraged to build a box for shelter and sleep in it throughout the weekend.

Nicholas Wartluft, business marketing sophomore, said, “This was our 30th year to put on Box-a-Thon and was my second year participating. It really does get better each year. It’s always fun getting to watch your brothers build cardboard boxes, especially the new members.”

During last year’s Box-a-Thon, Kappa Sigma raised $3,400 to donate to Faith Mission. This year, they made about $4,800 at the fundraiser.

The concept of the fundraiser is to give the members an idea of what it’s like to be homeless. The proceeds are donated to the people of Faith Mission who are less fortunate.

Austin Roadruck, Kappa Sigma sophomore, said, “I couldn’t imagine living on the streets, after one weekend I missed my bed. Box-a-Thon gives the chapter a chance to experience being homeless, giving us a bigger outlook on what the donations are going towards. Its a good cause all around.”

Along with temporary cardboard homes, the members made signs and held buckets for potential donators. Wartluft said more people are willing to donate when they can witness the passion behind the chapter.

“At the end of the day, our main goal isn’t to make the most donations, but the fraternity bonding that comes with events like this. It can only help us grow personally and as a chapter,” Noah McLarty, education sophomore, said.