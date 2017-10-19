Students let loose at homecoming dance Oct. 18

by

“Return of the Mack” by Mark Morrison blared over the speakers as a few brave students stepped out onto the dance floor to dance the night away, while other students lingered around the snack table before mustering up the courage to join.

Students filled the Legacy Multipurpose Room for the third annual homecoming dance, hosted by the Office of Residence Life and Housing and Residence Hall Association members, on Oct. 18 from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The dance was part of the university’s homecoming festivities with the rewind to the ’90s theme.

Norma Ramirez, assistant director of residence life and housing, said, “At first we were kind of nervous because people weren’t dancing and coming in, but once we got a crowd in there, people got excited.”

RJ Joshi, finance junior, said he has attended the dance for the last three years and always enjoys it. He came with an afro wig and glow sticks on his head.

“The homecoming dance is a great time to meet up with your friends and share the MSU spirit together. My favorite part of tonight is how we got the glow sticks. It’s a little change from two years ago because it was outside. I really like it inside because it brings it closer,” Joshi said.

For other students like Maria Garcia, biology sophomore, this was the first time attending the dance.

Garcia said, “I wanted to start coming to events on campus. I didn’t participate last year, so I wanted to try this out. It’s alright.”

Throughout the night, attendees had the chance to win raffles. The winners won T-shirts and the best dressed of the night received a blanket from the bookstore.

Amerhyst Aguirre, nursing freshman, won the first raffle prize of the night.

“Winning this shirt has been the best part so far. Honestly the music and dancing is really fun too,” Aguirre said.