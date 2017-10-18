Meet your homecoming court

by

In conclusion to last week’s homecoming court voting process, student activities coordinator, Ruby Arriaga, announced the homecoming representatives on Oct 16. for the freshman, sophomore, and junior classes. The finalists for senior queen and king were also released, though the winner will be announced during halftime of the football game on Oct. 21.

FRESHMAN LADY: Kaylee Rhine, nursing and Denton, Texas native, said she feels privileged to be nominated to represent her class. “It’s awesome that being here for a short time, I was still chosen,” Rhine said. “In addition to representing my class, I hope to be a good representative for Chi Omega and the Rising Mustangs organization. I’m a little nervous about walking onto the field in front of everyone — mostly because I’m clumsy — but overall, I’m so excited for this experience. It’ll be one I’ll never forget.”

FRESHMAN LORD: Kale Hutchins, general business and Wichita Falls native, shared his excitement about be chosen by his classmates. “Knowing that I was chosen as one of top four out of my whole class was an amazing feeling, but being chosen as the number one pick — that is something I will always remember and appreciate,” Hutchins said. “I have lived here my whole life and I’ve always seen the homecoming decorations, but I haven’t attended any of the events until this year but I am really looking forward to the game. I’m nervous because I want to make my class proud as well my brothers in the Kappa Sigma fraternity.”

SOPHOMORE DUCHESS: Lauren Gardner, pre-med biology and Wichita Falls native, explained her gratitude about being chosen to represent her class two years in a row. “It’s an honor to have been chosen two years in a row, and I am so thankful for my classmates to have picked me for this title,” Gardner said. “I am excited to not only represent my class twice in a row, but I am also thankful that I get to represent my teammates on the cheer squad, as well as my Alpha Phi sisters.”

SOPHOMORE DUKE: Imran Kurani, political science and Wichita Falls native, said he feels honored to walk onto the field in representation of his sophomore class. “It’s definitely a huge honor to be able to represent my class as duke,” Kurani said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to walk on behalf of them. I was nominated by my fraternity and I am incredibly thankful for them for trusting me with this responsibility. That is why I also want to represent them, Sigma Nu that is, while I’m on the field.”

JUNIOR PRINCESS: Sarah Wood, marketing and Conroe, Texas native, shared her shock about getting to represent her class. “I was honestly shocked to find out that I was even nominated for the homecoming court. It makes me incredibly happy knowing that so many of my classmates chose me as the junior representative. I am so excited to be a part of this experience,” Wood said. “I am a little nervous about walking onto the field in heels, because I am not the most graceful person, and I’d much rather be in Converse, but I am overjoyed to be able to represent my class, as well as the Redwine Honors Program and my fellow resident assistants.”

JUNIOR PRINCE: Jeffrey Hamon, exercise physiology and Whitesboro, Texas native, explained why he was shocked when he learned that he had been chosen as his class’ representative. “I was nominated last year but I didn’t expect to win, and that proved true. So, this year when I was nominated again, I expected to lose again but I am so thankful that I didn’t,” Hamon said. “I am extremely blessed and grateful to be representing the junior class. In addition to representing my class, I hope to be a good rep for my other organizations such as National Society of Collegiate Scholars, the Golden Key National Honor Society, and the Alpha Chi National Honors Society. I am excited to honor each of these organizations, but I am nervous about walking onto the field to be honest. There are going to be a lot of people there, so I pray I don’t make a fool of myself.”

SENIOR QUEEN NOMINEE: Maia Cook, athletic training and Denton, Texas native, shared her elation about being selected to run for homecoming queen. “It is such a great feeling. There are so many students here and getting to be a nominee is really amazing. I hope to make my classmates proud as well as my friends involved in [Sharing the Profession of Athletic Training] and Volunteer MSU,” Cook said. “The whole process is fun and it’s an honor to be a part of it. Win or lose, it’s an honor.” Cook shared her best wishes to all senior nominees and said she was honored to be on the field with amazing seniors.

SENIOR KING NOMINEE: Austin Leveridge, finance and Ponder, Texas native, stressed his gratitude about being selected as a senior nominee. “It means a lot to be given the opportunity to be on this year’s homecoming court. In addition to representing the senior class and Sigma Alpha Epsilon, I’d like to think that I am representing the student body as a whole,” Leveridge said. “It’s an amazing feeling knowing that my class came together to vote and chose me as one of their top four choices. No matter who wins, this year’s senior class chose the best of best by choosing us. I wish the best to each nominee.”