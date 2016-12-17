707 degrees awarded at fall graduation

20

Nursing students Tiffany Sinclair and Karin Langford, stop to chat before lining up at the Midwestern State University graduation Dec. 17, 2016. Photo by Brendan Wynne

All graduates with master's degrees in nursing, Whitney Spraggins helps Karin Langford put on her hat with Tiffany Sinclair. Photo by Bradley Wilson

Kevin Ruddy, social sciences, puts his gown on at the Midwestern State University graduation Dec. 17, 2016. Photo by Brendan Wynne

Barbara Lunce and Linda Knox help Lucia Treja with her mortar board. Photo by Bradley Wilson

AnnMarie Bush, music, stops to take a phone call before lining up at the Midwestern State University graduation Dec. 17, 2016. Photo by Brendan Wynne

Amber Garcia wore a mortar board decorated "The flower that blooms in adversity is the most rare and beautiful of all." Garcia said was because "I had a lot of struggles and my family helped me through it." Photo by Bradley Wilson

Shirley Phillips relaxes before getting in line for the processional. Photo by Bradley Wilson

Ryan Patty, business administration, at the Midwestern State University graduation fall 2016. Photo by Jeanette Perry.

Seniors stop to sign in at the Midwestern State University graduation Dec. 17, 2016. Photo by Brendan Wynne

Business majors, Madeline Hoff and Ryan Booker put together their attire for commencement at the Midwestern State University graduation Dec. 17, 2016. Photo by Brendan Wynne

Katherine Pendergrass discuss the organization of the lines at Midwestern State University fall graduation Dec. 17, 2016. Photo by Bradley Wilson

Kristie Coomer, radiologic sciences graduate getting her cords pinned on her sleeve at the Midwestern State University graduation, Fall 2016. Photo by Jeanette Perry.

Sarah Davison, bachelor of arts graduate said, "[The inspiration for her cap decoration was] Gilmore Girls. It's the revival year. I had to commerate them somehow." Photo by Jeanette Perry.

Radiology major, Rachel Garcia, and science and mathematics major Taylor Kirk sign their name cards at the Midwestern State University graduation Dec. 17, 2016. Photo by Brendan Wynne

Courtney Gilder, mass communication graduate, waits for her friends to line up at the Midwestern State University graduation Dec. 17, 2016. Photo by Brendan Wynne

University president Suzanne Shipley stops to take a selfie with guest speaker James Frank at the Midwestern State University graduation Dec. 17, 2016. Photo by Brendan Wynne

Gabriela Ruiz, nursing graduate, said, "[The reason she decorated her cap was] I wanted to stand out." Photo by Jeanette Perry.

Nursing graduates, Christine Aranda, Kaitlyn Hofbauer, Dana Chu and Lula Nur, pose for a selfie at the Midwestern State University graduation, Fall 2016. Photo by Jeanette Perry.

Lucia Trejo, exercise physiology graduate said, "I am the first in my family but not the last [to graduate from college]." Photo by Jeanette Perry.

Mass communication students gather for a photo at the Midwestern State University graduation Dec. 17, 2016. Photo by Brendan Wynne

Blaire Untalen and Kari Goen, nursing graduates, show off their hats at the Midwestern State University graduation, Fall 2016. Photo by Jeanette Perry.

Everett Kindig, history professor, ushers the beginning of the commencement ceremony at the Midwestern State University graduation Dec. 17, 2016. Photo by Brendan Wynne

Graduates file into the coliseum to take their seats at the Midwestern State University graduation Dec. 17, 2016. Photo by Brendan Wynne

University President Suzanne Shipley addresses MSU graduates at the Midwestern State University graduation, Fall 2016. Photo by Jeanette Perry.

University President Suzanne Shipley addresses MSU graduates at the Midwestern State University graduation, Fall 2016. Photo by Jeanette Perry.

Representative James Franks speaks with MSU graduates at the Midwestern State University graduation Fall 2016. Photo by Jeanette Perry.

University President Suzanne Shipley and U.S. Representative James Frank listen while Provost Betty Stewart addresses the MSU graduates. Photo by Jeanette Perry.

Graduates enjoyed decorating their hats for the second time in the schools history at the Midwestern State University graduation, Fall 2016. Photo by Jeanette Perry.

University president Suzanne Shipley shakes the hand of a graduate at Midwestern State University fall graduation Dec. 17, 2016. Photo by Brendan Wynne

Graduates watch as students received their degrees at Midwestern State University fall graduation Dec. 17, 2016. Photo by Brendan Wynne

Jim Sernoe, mass communication department head, hugs mass communication graduate Cooper Miller after receiving his degree at Midwestern State University fall graduation Dec. 17, 2016. Photo by Brendan Wynne

Jim Sernoe, mass communication department head, hugs mass communication graduate Hunter Overall after receiving his degree at Midwestern State University fall graduation Dec. 17, 2016. Photo by Brendan Wynne

Family members hold up their signs at Midwestern State University fall graduation Dec. 17, 2016. Photo by Brendan Wynne

Family members cheer as students receive their degrees at Midwestern State University fall graduation Dec. 17, 2016. Photo by Brendan Wynne

A gradute holds up her degree at Midwestern State University fall graduation Dec. 17, 2016. Photo by Brendan Wynne

Graduates stop to take a selfie after receiving their degrees at Midwestern State University fall graduation Dec. 17, 2016. Photo by Brendan Wynne

Provost Betty Stewart, who is leaving to be provost at UNT-Dallas in February, addresses the audience at Midwestern State University fall graduation Dec. 17, 2016. Photo by Brendan Wynne

The Midwestern State University Wind Ensemble plays the processional song, "Pomp and Circumstance, No. 1" at the Midwestern State University graduation, Fall 2016. Photo by Jeanette Perry.

Graduates listen to the guest speaker, James Frank, at the Midwestern State University graduation Dec. 17, 2016. Photo by Brendan Wynne

Provost Betty Stewart addresses graduates at the Midwestern State University graduation, Fall 2016. Stewart is leaving in February to be the provost at UNT-Dallas. Photo by Jeanette Perry.

Radiologic sciences major Kyle Morford celebrates after the ceremony at Midwestern State University fall graduation Dec. 17, 2016. Photo by Brendan Wynne

