Gospel Culture Annual Banquet

by

An abundance of food from different countries and cultures, a night of glitz and glam. Gospel Culture launched their annual New year banquet at the Marriott hotel last Friday, January 27, 2017.

Pastor Rene Takang , the head pastor of Gospel culture said “at Gospel Culture we believe in celebrating what the year has for us even before it starts because we have faith that God has blessed our fruits for the year.”

People present were dressed up beyond Sunday’s best. More than 100 people showed up for the glitz and glam, the food and variety of cultures at the New Years banquet

The event was paid for by the church, the food, decor and the DJ who kept the music going. There was enough food to feed the people present four times over. Performances for the night took off with a melodic saxophone interlude by Prosper, music junior from MSU and then followed a solo dance act and a song ministration by the church choir.

Gifty Assibey a nursing senior, said ” I enjoyed every bit of the food served and also Prospers rendition of Kirk Franklin’s brighter day with the saxophone”.

Food was the art of the night, different cuisines from all over the world. Miss Portia Yeboah a member of the church said ” the food i ate was from Ghana jollof and some type of salad it tastes amazing!!! and the oxtail and potatoes from Zimbabwe was to die for.” the evening ended with with the crowd reducing by the minute and students getting to go packs to exit.