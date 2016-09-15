Giving Wings For Wounded

by

Buffalo Wild Wings pledged ten percent of sales on Wednesday, Sep. 14 to the families of the two girls who were shot at McNeil Middle School earlier this month.

Vic Palmer, Buffalo Wild Wings assistant manager, said, “We are always looking forward to jumping on anything donation wise in the Wichita Falls community, this is not a one-time event, MSU night is every Wednesday and we would love to get more charity events.”

Palmer said all the workers have been wearing ribbons to work in support of Lauren Landavazo and Makayla Smith, and he said he was very pleased about the event and hoped for a large turnout.

Landavazo and Smith, 13-year-old students at McNiel Middle School, were shot on Sept. 2. Landavazo was killed and Smith is recovering from her injuries.

Wide Receivers Coach Darren Paige, community service coordinator for the football team, contacted Buffalo Wild Wings general manager Lane Pickett about making Sept. 14 a donation event for the families of the two victims. Pickett pledged ten percent of the sales on Sep. 14.

Paige said he is always trying to create events and ideas bringing students and the Wichita Falls community together. After getting news about the shooting while the football team was on the road, he contacted Pickett about hosting this event on MSU student night.

Paige said, “We are all part of the community, the MSU student body cat of, something you can be a part of. Being able to do something that will help makes a huge difference.”

Football players have noted Paige’s efforts to give back to the community, as well.

Dorian Johnson, kinesiology senior and football player, said, “Paige is always asking for five to 10 guys for a community service event, almost every week he is creating a way for us give back to Wichita Falls, he told us about the event he set up on Sunday, our team is always trying to contribute.”

Paige said people always feel for people and complain about problems today while sitting back and watching events unfold.

“This event made an easy way for the student body to have these two girls’ back — making a difference in the community, and giving the students a place that they can call their own on Wednesday nights going forward,” Paige said.