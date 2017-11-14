EURECA forum to take place on Nov. 16

by

Through the Enhancing Undergraduate Research Endeavors and Creative Activity forum, students showcase their research through oral or poster presentations. According to Magaly Rincón-Zachary, director of undergraduate research, the forum is a way for students to learn in a more comprehensive way and expand their understanding on a particular phenomenon and a piece of art. The EURECA office will have a kick-off reception Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 5:30 p.m. and the EURECA forum will happen on Nov. 16 beginning at 9 a.m. in the Clark Student Center.

“I call it learning outside the classroom,” Rincón-Zachary said regarding the research the students put into their presentations.

Students will work with their faculty mentors on the first day of school in preparation for the forum.

“The final details of how to present comes from the last two or three weeks,” Rincón-Zachary said. “They are working from day one.”

The mentorship the students receive from a faculty member throughout their research is a pillar of EURECA, according to Rincón-Zachary.

“That close interaction with the students enriches the experience,” Rincón-Zachary said.

Rincón-Zachary said she hopes that students get the experience of EURECA, so the office of EURECA has promoted the forum through postmaster, Twitter, Facebook and they asked faculty to announce it in their individual classes.

“We try to promote the forum with all the venues that we have,” Rincón-Zachary said.

The EURECA office created an engagement activity to help faculty motivate the students to come to the forum by evaluating three presentations.

“The point is to have this resource so that the students can come and participate as an audience and learn from attending these particular presentations,” Rincón-Zachary said.

When asked which presentation stands out to her Rincón-Zachary laughed.

“I’m going to be biased and say my students,” Rincón-Zachary said. “The ones that I’m mentoring directly.”

According to Rincón-Zachary, the forum is like a discovery.

“[A presentation] blows your mind because it is more than what you expected,” Rincón-Zachary said. “That is a really good feeling, second to none.”

The forum has been going on for four and a half years, starting in 2013. This semester there are more than 60 students participates in the forum.

“I wish [students] get to have the EURECA experience and if they don’t then to come see what their peers are doing,” Rincón-Zachary said.