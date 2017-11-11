Jesse Brown withdraws from county treasurer election

by

According to stories published by the Times Record News and KFDX3 news, Jesse Brown, coordinator for student organizations and leadership programming, withdrew from the Republican primary for country treasurer.

According to the newspaper, Brown, Wichita Falls City District 4 council member, suspended his candidacy because of the “potential conflict” with his work on campus.

Despite multiple attempts to contact Brown via The Wichitan, Brown said he will not discuss this matter with staff members, but would talk with Bradley Wilson, The Wichitan adviser and assistant professor.

“I have stated before that I will not discuss my political activity with the Wichitan,” Brown said. “If there are questions, have Bradley contact me directly.”

The Wichitan will update as news becomes available.

Brown suspends candidacy for county treasurer: https://t.co/GFAS68numo pic.twitter.com/73JsMErEb1 — Times Record News (@timesrecordnews) November 10, 2017

Exactly one month after announcing his candidacy for Wichita County Treasurer, Wichita Falls City Councilor Jesse Brown has withdrawn from the Republican primary race. https://t.co/IqlorIrTMI pic.twitter.com/mQBcO6mdYB — Texoma’s Homepage (@TexomasHomepage) November 10, 2017

RELATED LINKS:

CORRECTION: In an earlier version of this story, Jesse Brown was incorrectly identified as running for country treasurer. He is running for county treasurer. The Wichitan regrets this error.