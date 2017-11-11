You are here: Home / News / Jesse Brown withdraws from county treasurer election

Jesse Brown withdraws from county treasurer election

November 11, 2017
Jesse Brown, Student Government Associate president, Criminial Justice Senior, works at his desk, August 24, 2015. Photo taken by Francisco Martinez

Jesse Brown has served at various position on campus as a student and employee including former student government associate president. Photo by Francisco Martinez on August 24, 2015

According to stories published by the Times Record News and KFDX3 news, Jesse Brown, coordinator for student organizations and leadership programming, withdrew from the Republican primary for country treasurer.

According to the newspaper, Brown, Wichita Falls City District 4 council member, suspended his candidacy because of the “potential conflict” with his work on campus.

Despite multiple attempts to contact Brown via The Wichitan, Brown said he will not discuss this matter with staff members, but would talk with Bradley Wilson, The Wichitan adviser and assistant professor.

“I have stated before that I will not discuss my political activity with the Wichitan,” Brown said. “If there are questions, have Bradley contact me directly.”

CORRECTION: In an earlier version of this story, Jesse Brown was incorrectly identified as running for country treasurer. He is running for county treasurer. The Wichitan regrets this error.

