BREAKING: Sexual assault in Killingsworth Hall

4:39 p.m. Kristi Schulte, director of residence life and housing
- “I don’t think there was a connection between the Pierce Hall residents moving into Killingsworth and this sexual assault case,” Schulte said. “Based on the police assessment and university administrators’ assessment, there is no immediate threat to the safety of the residents or campus. We didn’t issue a warning alert because there was no threat to the students.”
2:57 p.m. Patrick Coggins, chief of police
- “It is an active investigation, there are two suspects or person of interest that are know to us.” Patrick Coggins, Chief of Police, said “There is no continuous threat to the community.”
- Coggins has recommended these safety tips for residents. *Note none of these tips are factors of the ongoing case but are meant to help residents protect themselves.*
- Pay attention to your surroundings at all times
- As a resident lock your doors regardless of how long you are gone
- Trust your instinct if someone or something doesn’t feel right remove yourself from the situation
- If you see something suspicious call the police
- Establish safety boundaries when in a relationships be assertive, No means No
- Keep your phone close to you and have the numbers of those that can help, like the campus police, 911, and the MSU safety app which has a feature where you can chat with a police officer
1:27 p.m.
- On May 1 at 2:48 a.m., a report of sexual assault in Killingsworth Hall was submitted to the MSU Police Department.
- This is the second reported sexual assault case on campus in the past two weeks.
