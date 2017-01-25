Artist-Lecture Series concludes with rePercussion

by

The Artist-Lecture Series concluded this past week as rePercussion, a progressive percussion duo most known for their high-energy rhythm and comedic performances, put on a two-hour show for students, faculty and the residents of Wichita Falls in Akin Auditorium. rePercussion is the successful brain child and first entrepreneurial venture of group member and founder, Vince Romanelli.

The Bucket Boys were founded in 1997 as a two-person percussion show when Romanelli was 16 years old, and was rebranded as rePercussion in 2013. The group’s success began in small performances spaced out over time. Romanelli and his original partner, a friend he met in high school, were given the opportunity to play for his partner’s mother’s students, where she taught at in his hometown elementary school. The Bucket Boys caught the attention of many people after the group’s first performance, including the principal and vice-principal of the school, who later invited The Bucket Boys to play at different venues, including the Illinois State Fair. The duo performed for 13 years and even had a brief television appearance on America’s Got Talent in 2009. Romanelli didn’t know The Bucket Boys would become a full time gig, until its performance at the Illinois State Fair. The Bucket Boys placed second at the fair, which ultimately opened more opportunities for the group to play, gaining them more recognition across the state, the United States, and ultimately around world.

rePercussion has performed in numerous countries including Delhi, India, where the group was featured at the Chevy booth at the 2010 Auto Expo; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where the group was featured during the 2012 and 2015 Dubai Shopping Festival and at the Sharjah Water Festival. They’ve also been granted the privilege of performing for the Sheik of Dubai.

rePercussion was paid $40 to play for 25 minutes at their first performance in 1997. Since then, their charges and showtimes have steadily increased parallel to their growing fame. Their performances can be anywhere from 30 minutes to two hours, costing between $1,000 and $15,000 dollars. MSU paid rePercussion $3,000 for the two-hour performance.

Romanelli has been a private instructor as well as a volunteer instructor for the past nine years at the W.O. Smith Music School of Nashville, Tennessee, a school that makes affordable, quality music instruction available to children from low-income families to help shape them into better people through learning music.

“The last student I had I taught from 12 years old, in the 6th grade, all the way to him being a music major in college, which is pretty awesome,” Romanelli said.

Romanelli’s current co-performer, musician and professional percussionist, Dan Twiford, began teaching privately as soon as he left the drum corp at 22 years old. Since then he has been a private instructor for anywhere between 15 to 20 kids at any given time of the year, ranging from 5th to 12th grade.

“We met at Pearl Drums where Dan used to work,” Romanelli said. “I was originally looking for some marching percussion, and Dan was the marketing director at Pearl Drums for marching and that’s where we met. We did a couple random gigs over a two year period and then I asked him to come do a show in Dubai for three weeks with me and another guy and from then it’s turned into a more full time show.”

Twiford began describing his own, self-proclaimed, “more accurate” version of how he began to work with Romanelli as a full time musician.

“This guy is a serial friend maker. He scoops them up everywhere he goes, and keeps in good touch with them, and that’s exactly how it happened with me,” Twiford said. “I was a guy he bought drums from once upon a time, and then he stole me from my employer for professional music, which in Nashville it is a major accomplishment to go full time music. Vince was one of the bright lights in Nashville convincing me that that was a possible life to live because he’s been doing it.”

Besides rePercussion being known throughout the years for their tremendous animation and infectious enthusiasm, they are also known for their peculiar choice of instruments and hardware they use in their presentations. Both the percussionists are professional drummers who have chosen to play beats and rhythms upon various items the average person would call junk.

Atop the stage of Akin Auditorium, upon the chickenwire of a small makeshift fence were old, dented pans, beat up, rusted street signs, and warped, shiny trash can lids, each of variable sizes and shapes. Beneath them were four empty blue 50-gallon barrels and four white five-gallon buckets, with a pair of drum sticks resting on the two buckets closest to the audience, who sat in anticipation awaiting rePercussion’s arrival on stage.

The performance took off with the lively duo, Romanelli and Twiford, energetically running out onto the stage, and taking seat on two white buckets side by side, while beating on the two remaining white buckets with a contagious attitude the crowd couldn’t ignore.

“The first eight minutes of our show is really us trying to prove that we’re just like everyone else,” Romanelli said. “So we’re self deprecating and we’re goofy, and we try and set the ability to make fun of yourself.”

The show was entirely comprised of up-beat and new progressive rhythms that had the audience clapping along with the duo while dancing in their seats. The constant audience participation and the comical antics portrayed on stage between Romanellli and Twiford kept the audience in a constant state of smiling.

“The purpose of our show is to entertain,” Twiford said. “It is as much for escapism as any other piece of entertainment. It’s definitely for people to come and have a good time and not be where you are for you minute, let your hair down, let your guard down.”

All eyes were on rePercussion as they put on a two-hour performance the audience appeared to enjoy, while also bringing an end to the Artist-Lecture Series. The performance was an unusual piece to end the Artist-Lecture Series with, as the title of the series includes the word “lecture.”

“This particular group, in contrast to maybe the more intellectual lectures you would see, this is something that will be a fun event, it is a casual event, it fit the nature of starting the semester, and there was an opening during the Stampede Week planning for this to take place. That way the Artist-Lecture Series is helping the broader campus environment to welcome students for the spring semester and provide an enjoyable experience or opportunity for students,” Matthew Park, associate vice president and dean of students, said.

“I’ve never seen anything like this before,” Jessica Mowrer, social work junior, said. “I like seeing men with man buns perform and I like drumming and stuff like that.”

Students, faculty and Wichita Falls residents left the Akin Auditorium exuding amusement and enjoyment after a performance they won’t soon forget. For more information on rePercussion, you can visit their website at http://www.thisisrepercussion.com.