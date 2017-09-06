28 businesses attend part-time job fair

by

Students filtered in and out of the Comanche Suites in the Clark Student Center at the Part-Time Networking Job Fair, put on by the Career Management Center on Sept. 6. During the event, 28 businesses had representatives waiting to discuss job opportunities with students.

Stephanie Sullivan, assistant director of the Career Management Center, said, “Today we have 28 employers here. So you can visit with 28 employers and fill out 28 resumes. If you were in the community, you wouldn’t be able to go to 28 employers in an hour and a half, so it’s really nice. The employers here want to hire college students, otherwise they wouldn’t be on campus today.”

Lyka Walton, development assistant for Faith Mission, said she came to the job fair hoping to find students interested and committed to volunteering their time.

“We are very volunteer heavy because we are open 365 days a year and 24 hours a day, so we need people to help serve meals — especially during Christmas and Thanksgiving,” Walton said. “I think it’s really important to get younger people involved in the community. With non-profit organizations, some younger people aren’t able to give, but it’s important for people to give their time and realize how important that is.”

Lisa Choate, program director of the Teen Shelter, came to the event looking to hire three to four students for the Children’s Aid Society of Wichita Falls.

“I started with the shelter as a student at MSU and it’s been very successful for me. I’ve been there for many years. We want that energy that comes from people in that traditional age bracket, and this is a fantastic way to get started. If you do well while you’re with us, we have no qualms about recommending you. It seems to be a good jumping off point for anyone who wants to do anything with youth in their career path,” Choate said.

Destiny Brown, accounting sophomore, came to the fair hoping to find a part-time job for the semester.

Brown said the event was extremely helpful and encouraged students to come.

“Students need to bring their resume and have an open mind and not just go to certain booths. They should try to stop by all the booths,” Brown said.