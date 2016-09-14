12 students compete in table tennis tournament

by

The Clark Student Center game room was intense on Sept. 8 as 12 students came to compete in the intramural table tennis tournament, put on by members of the Wellness Center.

Sarah Martinez, marketing freshman, said, “We played yesterday, and saw they were going to be putting this on, and so we decided to see how we would do. I always enjoy events that the wellness center puts on.”

Alex Hirata, dental hygiene freshman, said he also liked the tournament and would compete again if they had it.

“It was awesome. I’m new to the school, and I wanted to compete in something so this was a good way to do so,” Hirata said. “I’m definitely coming back next year. I lost, so I need another shot.”

According to students, the event was fun, but there weren’t enough players or fans. Martinez said she wished there was more competition, but she would’ve also liked someone there to cheer people on.

“They need to advertise the tournament more so there is more people watching and playing. That’d be so cool,” Martinez said.

Hirata also said he wished there was more people.

“They got to get more people out here. More advertisement or something,” Hirata said.

Sarah Kennedy, biology sophomore, and Rodrigo Mireles, marketing junior, both worked with the Wellness Center to host this event. They both agreed to having more advertisement for the tournament next year.

“Yeah, we need to make sure more people know. We want to have more than 12 people here, so we will definitely advertise more in the future,” Kennedy said.

The winner of the women’s tournament was Nicole Leung, marketing senior, and the winner of the men’s tournament was Ray Roberts, history junior. Both of them said it was a fun experience and they would love to play again.

Roberts said, “I came out for the love of the game. I’ve been playing since I was a kid, but I had to stop for a while because I got busy. This tournament was a good way for me to pick it back up.”