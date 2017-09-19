Women’s soccer makes a comeback

by

The women’s soccer team won a close game on Sept. 15 against Oklahoma Baptist, with a 3-2 final score. The Oklahoma Baptist Bison definitely gave the women’s soccer players a run for their money.

OBU led the game in the first half. The score at the end of the first half was 2-0, in favor of the Bison. According to head coach Damian Clarke, the team has been having an issue with energy out on the field, which was one problem the women struggled with in this game.

“In the first half, the women could have done almost everything better and had more energy,” Clarke said. “It was obvious we played against a really good team and they were creating problems we just couldn’t solve in the first half.”

After the beginning of the game not going well, the fans did not know what to expect from the Mustangs. Fifteen minutes into the second half, the Mustangs scored twice, bringing the score to a tie. Avery Lewis, forward and undecided sophomore, scored at the 34:10 mark, right before Kelly Cannistra, midfielder and business freshman, scored again at the 32:35 mark.

It seemed the Mustangs had finally gotten its energy back for the second half.

“When we played Colorado Mines, we lost 3-0 because we started off not having the energy we needed,” Courtney Burnette, goalkeeper and nursing and Spanish senior said. “We just decided as a team that we weren’t going to let that happen again.”

The game continued on as a tie and at the 30 seconds mark, overtime was bound to happen — until Lewis gave her teammates what they were looking for. She made an amazing shot at the 19 seconds mark to win the game for the Mustangs.

“The final shot was a relief because we didn’t have to go into overtime, but also it was just a relief for my teammates after we worked our butt off this week and a half,” Lewis said.

After that final shot, the fans were also relieved, tacking on another win for the women’s soccer team.

The women’s soccer team will return to Stangs Park on Sept. 22 against Angelo State University at 8 p.m.