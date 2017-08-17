Wichitan ‘bureau’ goes to London

by

Editor Kara McIntyre and Design Editor Justin Marquart got the experience of a lifetime — they studied abroad at Queen Mary University of London. From July 6 to Aug. 7, they learned the ins and outs of photography and graphic design in England, but in reality, they experienced so much more than that.

Kara’s highlights

Getting “lost” at the London Pride Parade and a random guy smacking me on the you-know-what. Definitely the last place I thought I would get groped.

Going into the world’s largest Lush store on Oxford Street, meeting a drag king and getting two free bath bombs. Yes, that all happened in that one store.

Spending 11 hours on a coach bus to get to Amsterdam, sitting next to the potent urine-smelling bathroom and near three screaming children, only to spend less than 48 hours there before traveling another 11 hours back to England.

Watching a live sex show. Don’t ask, just go see for yourself someday.

Visiting more museums and design studios than I ever wanted to in my life — but totally worth it.

Traveling to Italy with almost zero plans of what we actually wanted to do (just kidding, this was horrible and I strongly suggest planning ahead).

Seeing Pompeii, the Colosseum and the Vatican. Oh, and I got to hear the Pope speak.

Meeting the most famous graphic designer in the United Kingdom: Peter Saville.

Realizing that our American bubble is not even remotely close to how the rest of the world works.

How much Brits laugh at American politics — and how obsessed they are with reporting about Trump in their newspapers.

Spending way too much money because “it’s London.”

Committing myself to going back to the U.K. and Europe someday.

Justin’s highlights