Volleyball optimistic to win this weekend

by

The volleyball team will be traveling to San Angelo, Texas to take on the Angelo State Rams on Oct. 6. at 7 p.m. The following day the team will travel to Stephenville, Texas to play Tarleton State at 2 p.m.

One player ecstatic about the games is engineering freshman Raven Pressley.

“I’m excited about these two games. We just came back from a tough loss vs. Texas A&M-Commerce and beating these two teams would put us on a encouraging path for the rest of our season.”

To the upperclassmen, Tarleton and Angelo State are rivals because the last two years the have had competitive games, but to Pressley it is just another game.

“I don’t really consider them a rival, but we don’t really like them. They are known for talking trash.”

With a season record of 8-7, Pressley said the 16th match of the year won’t be like the previous games.

“I can’t take the game personally because I am just a freshman. Since I just got here I can’t claim to dislike them. Basically, our relationship hasn’t developed enough yet for me to look at them as a rival,” Pressley said. “I respect them though because they play great defense and they communicate well. They are both ranked opponents, even though rankings are irrelevant.”

MSU is not ranked as high as their two opponents — Tarleton is ranked at No. 15 and Angelo State is ranked at No. 16.

“Tarleton State has a smaller gym than most division two programs. That being said their crowd is still hostile. If a little over 100 people show up that would be a great crowd. I look forward to the the game.”

The average attendance at Tarleton is approximately more than 100 students and faculty combined.

“We just need to win. We suffered a tough loss in front of our home crowd to Texas A&M-Commerce, so beating up on Angelo and Tarleton State will do good for our morale,” Pressley said.

Pressley said she is not worried about being on the road for these two important games. The crowds are hostile, but that will not seem to phase her.

“I love beating teams on their own territory; I feed off the hostile crowd. I love their energy,” Pressley said.