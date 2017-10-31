We are not ‘one nation under God’

by

“I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” Every morning Americans all over the nation stand with their hand on their heart to recite this pledge. Every day people everywhere fail to obey the words they all recited in unity. This nation is divided. The people of the United States of America do not stand as one nation, and they are not indivisible. Legislators and politicians no longer believe in liberty and justice for everyone. The America I believe in stands as one nation under God.

In a country where everyone stands indivisible and in unity, there would be peace. In an America that stands as one nation under God, there would not be riots, protests against one another or divided stances on vital topics. In this fantasy place, politicians and everyone with authority would not only work together to better the nation, but would also follow the word and the laws of God.

The people would be free to their rights, but would respect the ways of the country they live in. There would be no rioting, torturing or brutality. Topics such as abortion, same-sex marriage and gun control would not be so important that they divide the people in the nation. A country that stands as one nation under God would respect the laws of the land and obey the word of God.

The America I believe in stands as one nation under God. The founding fathers hoped that would always be the case, but the people of this country have failed them and have failed God. In a country that stands united, the rights of the citizens and the written constitution would never be questioned or compromised. It would be a safe place for all who live there. Religion and patriotism were intended to be linked together to better this country, but day by day the citizens fall farther away from that.

Kylie Brinson is an exercise physiology freshman.