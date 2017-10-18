Men’s soccer to play St. Edward’s Thursday

by

It’s a chilly night in October, and chants of “Let’s go Mustangs, Let’s go” ripple throughout the campus. This is what the men’s soccer players is hoping for Thursday night at 7 p.m. when they play against St. Edward’s as part of homecoming week. Since this game is part of the biggest week of the fall semester the team and coaches are hoping for the stands to overflow especially since the teams record is 12-0-2 and St. Edward’s is 11-2-1.

Doug Elder, head men’s soccer coach, said, “The team has made so much progress over the past few years, and people are starting to take notice. We hope this love continues especially for a more challenging game such as this one. The guys have been practicing harder this year than ever before. The homecoming game is important, but we’re really focusing on winning the Lonestar conference.”

Within the last week the men’s soccer team has moved into the number four spot on the NCAA Division II Regional ranking for the Lonestar conference. While St. Edward’s is placed at 16.

Laurence Chamberlain, accounting senior, said, “This is my last homecoming game to play in, so I really want to do well. One of my favorite parts about playing for this school are the homecoming games, because the crowd is always so excited and into the game.”

Over the past 17 years, the men’s team has made the championship field 12 times, and advanced to the national quaterfinals six different times. They have also earned eight southwest soccer/Lonestar/ Heartland conference titles in this time period.

Leah Slade, biology sophomore, said, “I’ve played soccer my whole life, but unfortunately I’ve only been able to go to a few games this season. I plan on going to the homecoming game because I think it will be fun. The parade and bonfire after are my favorite parts about homecoming week.”