Men defeat St. Edward’s 1-0

The No. 4 men’s soccer team defeated No. 16 St. Edward’s 1-0 in the whiteout game on Thursday, Oct. 19. Pierre Bocquet, business senior and midfielder, scored his sixth goal this year in the 40th minute, bringing the team to 1-0 at the first half with no scoring from St. Edward’s in the second half.
Pierre Bocquet scored the only point of the game, his first goal, assisted by Ross Fitzpatrick, his sixth of the season.
Midwestern State claimed the top spot in the first set of South Central Region rankings released by the NCAA Division II Men’s Soccer Committee Wednesday afternoon.
Midwestern State sports a 12-0-2 overall record and an 8-0-2 mark in the Heartland Conference with two weeks remaining in the regular season. The fourth-ranked Mustangs appeared in the regional rankings ahead of No. 16 St. Edward’s (11-2-1), Colorado Mesa (11-2-1), Colorado School of Mines (11-3-0), Texas A&M International (6-4-2) and West Texas A&M (8-4-1).
NEXT GAME
#4 Midwestern State (12-0-2, 8-0-2) vs. Dallas Baptist (6-7-1, 3-6-1)
Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 | 2 p.m.
Stang Park | Wichita Falls, Texas
Live Stats: MSUMustangs.com | Video: Mustangs Digital Network
Pierre Bocquet’s goal in the 40th minute lifts #4 @MSUMustangsFC over #16 St. Edward’s 1-0. @heartlandsports pic.twitter.com/OMLxrwEtUs
— Tobin McDuff (@KfdxTobin) October 20, 2017
