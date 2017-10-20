Men defeat St. Edward’s 1-0

by

The No. 4 men’s soccer team defeated No. 16 St. Edward’s 1-0 in the whiteout game on Thursday, Oct. 19. Pierre Bocquet, business senior and midfielder, scored his sixth goal this year in the 40th minute, bringing the team to 1-0 at the first half with no scoring from St. Edward’s in the second half.

Pierre Bocquet scored the only point of the game, his first goal, assisted by Ross Fitzpatrick, his sixth of the season.

Midwestern State claimed the top spot in the first set of South Central Region rankings released by the NCAA Division II Men’s Soccer Committee Wednesday afternoon.

Midwestern State sports a 12-0-2 overall record and an 8-0-2 mark in the Heartland Conference with two weeks remaining in the regular season. The fourth-ranked Mustangs appeared in the regional rankings ahead of No. 16 St. Edward’s (11-2-1), Colorado Mesa (11-2-1), Colorado School of Mines (11-3-0), Texas A&M International (6-4-2) and West Texas A&M (8-4-1).

Pierre Bocquet, business senior, advances towards the ball during the MSU vs St. Edward's Texas soccer game, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. Photo by Francisco Martinez Saad Acheampong, business administration sophomore, pushes the St. Edward's player to the ground in attempt to get the ball during the game where MSU won 1-0. Photo by Rachel Johnson Sebastion Venegas, business management sophomore, attempts to kick the ball to make a goal during the game against St. Edwards where they won 1-0. Photo by Rachel Johnson Alex Mullet, finance junior, tries to kick the ball and score a goal but is stopped by St. Edward's players during the game at Stang Park where MSU won 1-0. Photo by Rachel Johnson Pierre Bocquet, senior. playing defensively during the soccer game. 19th October 2017. Photo by Elias Maki. Midfielder Pierre Bocquet, business senior, runs after the ball at the soccer game against St. Edward's. MSU won 1-0. Photo by Bradley Wilson Forward Scott Doney, psychology senior, blocks the ball at the soccer game against St. Edward's. MSU won 1-0. Photo by Bradley Wilson Midfielder Carlos Flores, sports medicine freshman, chases after the ball at the soccer game against St. Edward's. MSU won 1-0. Photo by Bradley Wilson

NEXT GAME

#4 Midwestern State (12-0-2, 8-0-2) vs. Dallas Baptist (6-7-1, 3-6-1)

Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 | 2 p.m.

Stang Park | Wichita Falls, Texas

Live Stats: MSUMustangs.com | Video: Mustangs Digital Network