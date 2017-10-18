Homecoming dance to be held Oct. 18 in Legacy

by

The third annual homecoming dance will be held on Oct. 18 in Legacy Hall beginning at 8:30 p.m as a part of the homecoming week festivities.

Norma Ramirez, assistant director of residence life and housing, said the dance will go along with the university’s homecoming theme — rewind to the ’90s. Members of residence life partnered with Residence Hall Association for the event and Ramirez said they are hoping to have door prizes and giveaways.

“It will be really fun. We are planning on decorating and a lot of it is ’90s themed or ’90s focused,” Ramirez said. “We’re working with the DJ, and he’s supposed to play ’90s music. Not everything will be ’90s, but most will.”

According to Ramirez, the Residence Life and Housing Office budgeted $250 for the event and will accept donations and volunteers for the event.

Though the numbers have varied from year to year, with all the events happening during homecoming week, Ramirez said she hopes there will be around 100 students in attendance.

Although this is a part of homecoming week, Garrett Morris, psychology senior, said it has gone under the radar. He said he had not heard about the dance and won’t be able to attend.

“I wasn’t aware that there even was a homecoming dance. I have to work Wednesday night though, so I won’t be there,” Morris said.

Caitlin Taylor, radiology freshman, said she hopes to attend the event with her friends.

“It looks like fun, so I really hope I can make it,” Taylor said. “I heard some friends talking about the dance.”