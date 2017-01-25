Life is a ‘dependent variable,’ make the most of it

by

Many say that we become the product of our life experiences, but I believe that ultimately we are only in control of the person we decide to be; we choose who we want to be. Of course the places we go and people we meet play a fundamental role in shaping who we are, but it is us alone that decide how we allow past experiences and people to shape us.

2016 might not have been the best year for some of us. I know you might have been hurt, betrayed, disappointed or lost sight of what’s important. You may be the one who did the hurting or betraying, but it’s a new year and it’s time to stop dwelling over the past. Bad days end and new days begin — it’s a new year, so it’s time for all of us to leave the past behind and embrace a new beginning. 2017 is really what we make it. Life is a dependent variable, and life acts right after we do because we are the center of it and we are the independent variables. I am here to say that everything will turn out just fine. By the end of the year, we will all be a little wiser, stronger and happier. I do not promise a blissful year; pain and hurt are guaranteed in life, so life problems are not going to magically disappear and we aren’t going to end up with everything we’ve ever dreamed of, but I hope this is the year we all turn our struggle into beauty and live a happy lives.

I used to think that a happy life meant more money, perfect image, high-paying job and the ability to access all material things I desired. But as I am growing up, I am coming to the realization that happiness comes from within. So make that decision and choose that in 2017 — amongst all of life’s ups and downs, we will choose happiness. There is one last thing I ask of you: please travel, it’s never too early to see the beautiful world. We are all going to die, what will we care most about lying on our deathbeds? A high-paying job and a closet full of designer bags and shoes, or the stories and experiences we have encountered in your life?

Wadzanai Dzvurumi is a marketing senior.