With fear comes opportunity

Unless you’ve been living inside of a cave, you know that major changes are on the way. No matter what side you’re on, there are opportunities for something positive to happen. We all want what is best for ourselves, our families and for the country. We talk a lot about problems that continue to plague our nation, such as racism and prejudice against people with different religious views, as well as gender inequality. This is the perfect time to take action in those issues that concern you most.

Peaceful protests are symbols of democracy in action. But for real change to occur, we need to be actively engaged in creating dialogue, and reaching out to people who need our help. We need to extend our hands of friendship to people of other cultures, nations and religions. We are so focused on differences and create border within our minds, instead of realizing how much we can learn from one another.

We cannot let fear or anxiety blind us from making improvements within our country and ourselves. We have the power to change what we think doesn’t work right or is an injustice. But to do so, we need to be honest with ourselves and begin with some self-reflection. You believe wholeheartedly in a cause. So what are you going to do to make these positive changes happen?

Melissa Laussmann is a grad student.