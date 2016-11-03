Athletic director to enter phased retirement

by

In an electronic memo sent out Thursday at 11:37 a.m., University President Suzanne Shipley said:

“I want to let you know of some administrative changes that will take place in Athletics during the coming months. Mr. Charlie Carr will complete ten outstanding years of service to Midwestern State University at the end of the 2017 year and has indicated his interest in phasing into retirement with some work in areas near and dear to him. We’ve engaged in significant discussion over the past months to determine how this transition can best progress. During the 2017 spring and summer, Charlie will assist me with developing the groundwork for our upcoming comprehensive campaign as it relates to athletics. The work that Charlie does to create a case for the athletics side of the comprehensive campaign will be important for our future work in Athletics. Charlie will also work with Reagan Foster to establish and teach the Mustangs 360 program for our student-athletes in the spring semester.

“We are grateful to Charlie for his strong leadership of the Department of Athletics. The competitive advantage enjoyed by our teams and student-athletes on the field and in the classroom is due in great measure to his effective leadership.

:Effective January 1, I have asked Kyle Williams to serve as Interim Director of Athletics for one year. Kyle joined MSU as Director of Corporate and Sports Development in 2007 and has served as Associate Athletic Director of Development since 2010. It is likely that either the Director of Athletics or the Associate Director will be required to increase our emphasis on fundraising for athletics programs and facilities during the duration of the campaign, so the selection of future leadership staffing will interface not only with our high expectations for athletic competition but also with campaign goals and strategies.”