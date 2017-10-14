Women’s soccer takes down Texas A&M Commerce

by

As the women’s soccer players sported their Breast Cancer Awareness jerseys on Friday, Oct. 13, they won a 1-0 shutout against Texas A&M-Commerce. The game started off with high energy and confidence from the women’s soccer team. At the 31:21 mark of the first half, Raven Powell, midfielder and nursing sophomore, assisted Kelly Cannistra, midfielder and business freshman, in the first and only goal of the game.

“We did very good defensively, obviously missing a bit in the possession side of it,” head coach Damian Clarke said. “When you get out shot 31-8 it’s pretty blatant, that some things have to get better.”

Courtney Burnette, goalkeeper and nursing/Spanish senior, was able to block 31 attempted shots by the TAMUC Lions. There were many times during this game that TAMUC almost made a shot, but Burnette said she did her absolute best to stop that from happening. The Mustangs only made eight attempted shots, showing how much of a defensive game this was.

“We definitely got out-shot, but I think we did really good defensive,” Cannistra said. “We made sure we came in, came back and covered. So we did really good on defense.”

The team as a whole made sure to keep up their energy during this game, according to Destinee Williamson, forward and criminal justice senior. She said they have had some issues with energy in past games, but while playing against TAMUC, they did not let their energy decrease.

“Our energy comes from everyone, on and off the field. We were encouraging each other even every mistake we made to just encourage each other to get better,” Williamson said.

Bringing the overall team record to 9-3-1, the women’s soccer team will return to Stangs Park on Oct. 15 at 1 p.m. against Texas Women’s University.