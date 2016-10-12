Women’s soccer stomps ENMU

by

The last two games have been a disappointment for women’s soccer. Undeterred they dominated the game against Eastern New Mexico, winning 2-1 in Sunday’s game.

The women kept the ball in ENMU territory throughout the first half making multiple shots on Marissa Torres, ENMU goalkeeper, and ended the half 1-0 MSU. Destinee Williamson, criminal justice junior, said that strength, energy and communication were good starting the game.

“We came out strong and we had tons of energy and communication right off the bat,” Williamson said.

The first goal of the game was scored by Hanna Mattinson, marketing freshman. She said the team is focusing on more communication on the field and connecting.

“Our focus today was communication and just confidence, kinda connecting, which we lacked in the last game,” Mattinson said. “We talked about that beforehand and I think we definitely improved on that.”

Going into the second half the women started strong with Williamson scoring on Torres.

Imani Morlock, kinesiology sophomore, said,”We were composed and our defense was really connected.”

Unfortunately they started losing steam towards the end of the game and in the last 10 seconds of the game, ENMU was able to score ending the game 2-1 MSU.

Damian Clarke, head coach of women’s soccer, said he was happy with the improvement in concentration but disappointed in the last minute goal ENMU squeaked by.

“Obviously winning is always better than losing in a certain sense,” Clarke said. “We concentrated well in most parts of the game. I’m disappointed, obviously, in the last 10 seconds.”

Moving forward improvements on communications is a focus for the team.

“We definitely could have had better communication,” Williamson said.

Morlock agrees.

“We can really improve on communication,” Morlock said. “I think a lot of times it gets quiet and then chaos strikes, but other then that I think we’re doing good. We’ve just gotta put all of our pieces together.”

Improvements in energy level is also needed, according to Williamson.

“We could improve on keeping the energy up throughout the whole half as well as starting the second half,” Williamson said.

Mattinson said that they let up on one of their strengths, holding out until the last minute.

“Normally our strength is holding out to the very last minute and that’s where we kinda let up today,” Mattinson said

The women’s soccer team will take on Texas A&M Commerce on Oct. 14 at the A&M-Commerce soccer field.

Mattinson guarantees that the team are going to pick things up before their next game.

“I can guarantee that we’re going to pick right back up,” Mattinson said. “We’ve got a couple of away games next weekend. I think we’re all pretty confident.”