Women’s Soccer Falls to West Texas A&M

by

The women’s soccer team played against West Texas A&M on Oct. 29, and the game ended in a loss of 1-3. Before the start of the game, Courtney Burnette, goalkeeper and nursing and Spanish senior, and Destinee Williamson, forward and criminal justice senior, were honored with flowers for their dedication and hard work on the team.

WTAMU gained the first point in the first half at the 9:22 mark with a penalty kick that Burnette was not able to stop. The women’s soccer team had five shot attempts that did not make it into the goal.

“Our communication and knowing where the ball is could have been better,” Jaden Green, midfielder and biology sophomore said.

In the second half, WTAMU gained two more point to make the score 0-3. A good shot attempt by Williamson was made that the 26:00 mark, right before she made a goal at 25:14. This made the score 1-3 which stayed for the rest of the game.

“Obviously we have to defend better,” Damian Clarke, head coach, said. “When we get scored on three times it comes down to the team collectively being better as a defending unit.”

At the end of the game, the women’s soccer team attempted fifteen shots, only making one.

“My weaknesses were definitley not talking and communicating with the team,” Raven Powell, midfielder and nursing sophomore, said. “My strength was working hard and never giving up.”

The women’s soccer record is now 11-6-1.

The women’s soccer team will return to Stang Park at 7 p.m. on Nov. 1 against Eastern New Mexico.