Women’s soccer falls to Colorado School of Mines

On Sep. 3, women’s soccer fell victim with a 3-0 loss, during a home game to Colorado School of Mines.

“We went up to one of the best teams in the nation,” Kennedy Turner, engineering sophomore said. “We held up together as a team, and though our effort was a bit short, we were able to keep playing as a unit until the end.”

Mines’ Emily Townsend began the game scoring at the 20:52 mark. Later on, the Orediggers scored twice more in the final 20 minutes pulling away from MSU. This school is ranked number six in the nation.

“Every time we play against that tough of opponents, it can be intimidating to lose, but every girl did the best she could to keep attacking in hopes of a goal,” Caitlyn Rohleder, undecided sophomore said. “We now have even more motivation to keep working harder than we have before, and hopefully win next time we play a ranked team.”

With four minutes remaining in the second half, Avery Lewis undecided sophomore, concluded the women’s efforts with a last shot at the opponent’s goal.

“It was a last minute shot that unfortunately didn’t work out, but it didn’t discourage us from playing our hardest until the very last minute of the game,” Lewis said.

Despite the loss, fans showed their support by cheering on the women.

“Supporting every team we have has got to become a priority for every student,” nursing sophomore Kylee Gorney said. “By showing up, we not only show school spirit, but it can also motivate the girls to keep working hard. I really recommend coming to watch soccer; they always put on a great show.”

The women will return to Stang Park on Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. in a kickoff against Colorado State-Pueblo.