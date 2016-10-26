When you try your best, but you don’t succeed (yet)

by

We’re at that point in the semester once again. Midterms, quizzes and assignments that all seem to be due at the same time are in abundance. Our brains are fried, we’re always tired and sleep is a blessing when we can get it.

The halfway point of the semester is when our study and homework habits are truly tested, and our urge to procrastinate is stronger than ever. What you must understand is that you are not alone in your struggle. Everyone around you is stressed, exhausted and in desperate need of a break from the never ending deadlines.

There are many ways to prevent mid-semester breakdowns, but the same methods do not always work for everyone. Listening to music, cuddling with animals or even taking five minutes to just breathe can help. Of course, naps don’t hurt either. Whatever you need to do to keep yourself mentally and physically healthy is your main priority, and taking a temporary break from life and all its demands is okay so long as you return to your responsibilities with a renewed sense of purpose and a plan to keep your life together in the meantime.

But do you know what doesn’t help those of us who are stretched too thin and near our mental limits? The people who think being a class clown in college is even moderately admirable. You’re not funny, and no one is laughing. A sense of humor is of course necessary during stressful times, but when you’re interrupting the education we’re paying for? That’s where the line needs to be drawn. We have paid to be in these classes, and your smart-aleck remarks that have nothing to do with the material being covered are rude not only to your fellow students, but to your teachers as well. Be productive in class, and tell your jokes on your own time so we can actually make it through the semester.

Now is the time when the work has to be put in to eventually reach our goals in life, and we must push past these feelings of discouragement and self-doubt. Almost no situation is truly as bad as it seems, and you will eventually end up on the other side of it, even if it seems like there’s no end in sight.

As the saying goes, “I don’t have all my ducks in a row, but they’re in the same pond so at least I have that going for me.” Our whole lives are waiting for us, and these are the years when we must earn the future we want for ourselves.