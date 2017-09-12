Weekend dining needs improvement

by

OUR VIEW: More than just Mesquite Dining Hall should be open on weekends.

When students signed up for a meal plan, there’s no indication of the times that the various dining spots on campus are actually open. Students think they can go anywhere, anytime — but that isn’t the case.

Chick Fil A, Einstein’s, Burrito Bowl, Grill Nation, Maverick’s Corner and Starbucks are closed on weekends (with only one brief exception being Starbucks, since it is open from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Sundays only). These places are about 10 times more popular than the Mesquite Dining Hall, so we feel that they should have at least some weekend hours for the students who don’t want what the caf is serving.

The most popular dining areas on campus are easily Chick Fil A and Einstein’s — the lines are almost always down the halls (unless you somehow manage to get there right as it opens). The university would make more money having both places open on weekends, because residents with or without meal plans would gladly spend their money on some waffle fries or a bagel than whatever the caf is serving.

It’s a benefit for the students and the university to open our six additional dining areas on the weekends. Plus, it’ll help students from gaining the freshman 15 and breaking our banks on eating out.