Watch the eclipse on campus

by

Jackie Dunn, associate professor of physics, said she and her colleagues will be hosting an eclipse-watching event on Sunwatcher Plaza, Aug. 21 beginning around 11:30 a.m. The eclipse will peak at 1:04 p.m. in Wichita Falls with roughly 80 percent of the sun’s surface covered.

She said in a campus-wide email, that the campus will have viewing glasses for people to share and a small telescope outfitted with a solar filter.

Dunn advised students who would prefer to view the eclipse on their own, to make sure they are using ISO 12312-2 certified glasses. Regular sunglasses will provide no protection.

RESOURCES

Get precise times

More information from NASA

Take precautions before taking pictures

Eclipse misconceptions

The eclipse of 2024 — Dallas in totality path