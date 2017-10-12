Virtual reality to replace bubble soccer

by

The E-motion Matrix Virtual Reality event will take place in the Clark Student Center Atrium from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 20 as part of homecoming festivities.

E-motion Matrix Virtual Reality is where a person stands on a platform that moves depending on the images presented to the person through the glasses. The technology assures a 4-D virtual reality with goggles displaying different images depending on the program. It is a simulation that takes players through various experiences, such as riding a roller coaster.

This event replaces last year’s bubble soccer event. Bubble soccer was first introduced on campus four years ago. Bubble soccer is like soccer, but with the players in large inflatable bubbles.

“Bubble soccer was always fun,” Ruby Arriaga, coordinator of student activities, said. “It always does pretty well, but we want to try something new.”

The new event cost more than $1,000. More than 100 people are expected to participate.

“It’s fun,” Arriaga said. “It’s something different that we’ve never had here on campus. I try to get something that students would enjoy.”

Two stands will be set up. Students may participate as many times as they want.

“VR is such a huge thing right now,” Arriaga said.

Virtual reality goggles range from $600 to $800, not including the cost of the compatible desktop monitor. Programs like these can sometimes be found in arcades or in malls.

Esmeralda Arredondo, social work freshman, said she plans to participate.

“It looks interesting,” Arredondo said, “I’ve seen people pay to use virtual goggles at the mall and they sit in egg-shaped pods that move. I always wanted to try it, but it wasn’t worth the money. Now I have a chance to try it for free and I’m taking advantage of it.”