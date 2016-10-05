Are you watching the debate tonight? What debate?

by

What are you watching?

“Netflix,” Caylan Deutsch, early childhood education sophomore, said.

What are you watching on Netflix?

“Gossip Girl,” Deutsch said.

How come you are not watching the debate?

“I didn’t know when the debate was,” Julia Lucas, early childhood education sophomore, said.

“I’m just not up to it today,” Deutsch said.

There was a common thread to the students studying and watching television or computer games in Legacy Hall last night — they weren’t watching the vice presidential debate.

And it wasn’t because they weren’t aware of the debate.

“No, because I don’t care,” Charlotte McDaniel, nursing freshman, said.

What are you watching?

“Rob and Chyna,” McDaniel said.

Kayla Jefferson, biology freshman also chose her weekly televised programming over the vice presidential debate.

“No I am watching my new show No Tomorrow,” Jefferson said. “I just got done watching the premiere of The Flash, it was so good.”

Still, other students, studying everything from anatomy to political science, had no idea the debate was going on.

Lucas said she is taking a political science class and her teacher made sure to ask if they were watching the presidential debate. Lucas said her teacher didn’t mention the vice presidential debate this time.

“We didn’t know about it and this is just one of the shows during the week we look forward to,” Marissa Rios, athletic training freshman, said.

Do you know who the candidates are for the vice presidential election?

“No,” Shae Daniels, athletic training freshman, said.

Most students, even though they weren’t watching the debate, said it was important.

“Yea, I actually feel bad for not watching it,” Lucas said.

Deutsch agreed.

“I watched the debate the other night, but then I went to sleep because I was depressed,” Jefferson said. “I think if you don’t know a lot about the candidates you can find out more by watching them. I think the VP is more of a pawn and is not as important.”

“Most people in college are a part of their parents parties and haven’t had to decide on their own who they like,” Jefferson said.

Are you going to watch the debate tonight?

“If this ends, yeah,” Rios said.

What are you watching?

“Dance Moms,” Rios said.

Rios said that the debate was important for a specific reason.

“Probably, because I don’t even know who is running,” Rios said.

“The presidential debate was dumb,” Rios said. “It made me mad because overtime he (Trump) was like, ‘let me talk, let me talk’ but then would cut Hillary off when she was talking.”