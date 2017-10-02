Volleyball falls to Texas A&M-Commerce

by

After a great win on Sept. 29, the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions stumped the Mustangs at the Family Day game on Sept. 30. The game went through three long sets with TAMUC rising to the top. The first two sets were not as close to the final ending in 22-25, in favor of the Lions.

“Commerce was a really good team and they bring a lot of energy. We just kind of came out a little complacent, it took us until the third set to get some energy,” head coach Natalie Burton said.

The fans and players could definitely tell the energy was lacking compared to the win against Texas Woman’s University the night before, according to Erin Richburg, outside hitter and undecided sophomore.

“We got a little too comfortable by our win last night, so we need to just come out with the same intensity. Every game matters in the conference, so we need to just come out strong every game,” Richburg said.

Other players echoed Richburg’s comments on game performance.

“Overall our defense was good, but we struggled executing,” Raven Presley, middle blocker and mechanical engineering freshman, said.

This loss brings the team’s record to 8-7, returning to D.L. Ligon Coliseum on Oct. 6 against Angelo State at 7 p.m.