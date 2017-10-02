Volleyball beats Texas Women’s University

by

The volleyball team won against Texas Women’s University on Sept. 29. Out of five sets, the Mustangs won three straight sets, not allowing the TWU Pioneers to have a chance.

“That was the best game we’ve ever played and we came out with great energy,” Kristin Silva, junior and defense specialist, said.

The team has a lot of new players, according to head coach Natalie Burton.

“We are just getting better at playing with each other. Although are experienced in age, we are just not experienced in playing together. So I thought it went really well tonight,” Burton said.

As well as playing with each other, Burton confirmed the communication on the court was really good playing against the Pioneers.

The first two sets of the game seemed to be a lot easier for the women than the third set. Although they did win, the third set had more challenges. The TWU Pioneers began to fight for its spot in the game, since they could have stalled the end result if they won the third set. The score was tied most of the last set until the mustangs pulled ahead.

There were many ups and downs during the game, but the team consistently supported each other, according to Silva. Each point TWU received, the Mustangs did not let it change their attitude. The players were constantly cheering each other on and helping their teammates out to achieve this win.

“We worked together even when thing didn’t go our way we stuck together as a team,” Silva said.

The fans and team will reunite for the next volleyball game tomorrow at 1 p.m. in D.L. Ligon Coliseum.