Volleyball team beats Cameron University

The volleyball team added another win to their record on Nov. 9 against Cameron University. The volleyball team’s record is currently 15-15 with the season coming to an end. The game ended in three sets in favor of the volleyball team.

“Now that the season is almost to the end, we have had our ups and downs, but we are definitely finishing on a good note,” Kristan Aduddell, setter and sports administration senior said.

The first set ended with a score of 25-18. Aerielle Edwards, defensive specialist and applied arts & sciences senior, made five points for the volleyball team. Several other teammates assisted and helped get points for the team. Sarah Eakin, right side hitter and nursing sophomore, made the first point of the game to make the score 1-1. As Cameron University hit the ball over the net, Leah Lychock, defensive specialist and nursing junior, dove to the ground to keep the ball in play.

Throughout the game Edwards and Eakin put up a wall to block several attempted points by Cameron University.

“The communication was really good. It was probably one of the best that its been,” Meghan Bettis, outside right hitter and psychology senior, said.

In the second set, Addison Semer, middle blocker and mass communication senior, made five points. At the beginning of the set, Bettis made a point to make the score 3-2. Cameron University began to pick up their determination in the second set, the score towards the end was 19-18. The volleyball team began to fight back and brought the score to 20-18. With the final point, Edwards blocked Cameron University’s hit and made the score 25-18.

The third set started off slow until Cameron University started to become more aggressive. The score half way through was 14-6. The volleyball team worked together and kept a gap in the score all the way to the end. Raven Presley, middle blocker and mechanical engineering freshman, and Eakin blocked Cameron University and made the score 19-9. The third set ended with a score of 25-14 and the volleyball team won.

“Serving was a big strength tonight, we served them out. They really didn’t attack us much, mostly because we served them out of system the whole time,” Head coach Natalie Burton said. “I don’t know if I could pick a weakness, I thought we played pretty solid all the way around.”

The volleyball team will play on Friday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. against Texas A&M Kingsville.