Volleyball team rides through tournament

At the Hampton Inn tournament last weekend, the volleyball team won three games and lost one.

“Last week we came out slow, but this time we came out strong,” Natalie Rawson, head volleyball coach, said, “building momentum this year, making lots of errors but minimize them and be more offensive.”

Even though the players are still getting to know each other, with only eight returning players from last year, Rawson said she was “happy with the results.”

Her views are shared with her players, Meghan Bettis, outside hitters, and Kristan Aduddell, setter, as well as Sabrina Angeles, DS libero, all agreed that the team did really well this tournament.

Aduddell added that there was “lots of improvement from the last tournament… Defense improved and serving improved,” Bettis going even farther to state that it was the “best tournament so far!”

Angeles added that they were “focusing on [their] goals, staying aggressive, going to the ball, and trying to get a point.” Their goal plan worked, winning three out of four games.

The players also insisted that the team environment is very strong, “like a home atmosphere,” according to Bettis. Aduddell agreed. “The volleyball team is a family,” she said.

And Rawson said fans could look forward to more exciting games, “The new team is different and the game is exciting. I would love the support of the community.”

Angeles said the players were trying out some new cheers, her favorite being “BANG! BANG! STANG GAME!”

GAME BY GAME:

Fort Lewis—three sets, win

Dallas Baptist—three sets out of four, win

St.Edward’s—one set out of four, lost

Southeastern Oklahoma State—three sets, win

NEXT GAME: Friday at 6 p.m. at the D.L. Ligon Coliseum against UT Permian Basin