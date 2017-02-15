Only girls attend Valentine’s Day craft class

by

A Valentine’s Day craft class was held in the Kiowa room of Clark Student Center to get students in the holiday mood on Feb. 9. Students created Valentine’s Day themed artwork through sewing and canvas painting.

The class was only attended by females and consisted of 16 students, leaving multiple of the seats available empty.

Special Events Coordinator Cynthia Cummings said she was expecting at least three times as many people and still had many unused canvases to save for future events.

“I think it was maybe because it was sewing and people hadn’t done that kind of stuff before or they’re just not interested in it,” Cummings said.

Cummings got the idea after attending a craft class at Michael’s, but usually gets recommendations from students or Pinterest.

Many of her other classes, Cummings said, have attracted students of both genders and once even had people sitting on the floor for a glass painting class.

“This one was a quiet class, which is good because sometimes people like to just think about what they’re doing,” she said. “I like to see the creativity in people. It’s motivating for me to do more things,” Cummings said.

Melissa Galicia, psychology junior, heard about the event through the University Programing Board and has been to previous classes held by Cummings. She found the event to be a good hands-on experience that provided a mental break from school.

“It’s relaxing working on something rather than homework,” Galicia said.

The students each individualized their piece by making something different from what was originally suggested.

Cummings provided the students with all the supplies needed to create the crafts, gave them tips on what or what not to do, and proposed distinct designs for the students to use on their personal piece.

“In my day to day life, I’m not a crocheter so doing this is fun,” Larae Redden, English sophomore, said.